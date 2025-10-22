Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara welcomed U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on October 22, 2025. Photo Credit: Omer Miron (GPO).

'We Need to Reconsitute Gaza': Vance in Israel Sounds Optimistic Tone, Yet Many Questions Abound

JERUSALEM, Israel – Vice President JD Vance is examining the situation on the ground in Israel, looking for ways to advance President Trump's peace plan. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, welcomed Vance and his wife, Usha, at the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday.

"In the last year, we've had an unmatched alliance, and a partnership with the United States. That is changing the Middle East and it's also changing the world. It creates opportunities. Not only for security but for the expansion of peace, which we're working on very, very diligently," the prime minister said.

Vance noted, “As the Prime Minister said, these are days of destiny. And we're very excited to sit down and work together on the Gaza peace plan. We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas, but rebuild Gaza to make life better for the people of Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel."

Upon his arrival, Vance traveled to Kiryat Gat south of Tel Aviv, where he anounced the opening of a civilian-military cooperation center.

"You have Israelis and Americans working hand in hand to try to begin the plan to rebuild Gaza, to implement a long-term peace, and to actually ensure that you have security forces on the ground in Gaza, not composed of Americans, who can keep the peace over the long term," Vance stated.

Vance repeated President Trump's warning that Hamas must disarm or be obliterated. Nevertheless, he says he's optimistic about the peace deal.

He claims to be optimistic about the peace deal and believes the ceasefire will hold.

He remarked, "If we get from where we were a week ago to a long-term durable peace between Israel and Gaza, there are going to be hills and valleys. There are going to be moments where it looks like things aren't going particularly well. But given that, and given the history of conflict, I think that everybody should be proud of where we are today."

Vance believes the U.S. is the only real mediator between Israel, Hamas, and all of the countries such as Turkey and Qatar. The goal is to revampt Gaza.

"We need to reconstitute Gaza. We need to reconstruct Gaza," Vance insisted.. "We need to make sure that both the Palestinians living in Gaza, but also the Israelis, are able to live in some measure of security and stability. We're doing all of those things simultaneously."

Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) says Vance's visit is important because the U.S. needs to assess the situation on the ground in the region. Israel needs to wait and see what happens with Hamas.

"They're still a terrorist organization and we have to watch and wait," Traiman observed. "But, at least what this does is isolate Hamas, both from the international community and inside Gaza, and putting Israel in a position to finish the job if need be."

As for the leaders of Qatar, Traiman believes it's important to understand that they're not "peacemakers."

"They're actually the protectorate of Hamas," he explained. "Turkey also, you know, promoting the Muslim Brotherhood. They have their sights on Gaza. They would like to see their influence be the next influence that fills the vacuum in the Gaza Strip. It's going to be incumbent on the IDF and, hopefully with the United States itself to make sure that doesn't happen."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

Israel received two more bodies of hostages overnight. Arie Zalmanowicz and Tamir Adar were both from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Zalmanowicz, the oldest hostage, was murdered in captivity. He leaves behind two sons and five grandchildren. Adar was severely wounded on October 7, 2023, and was abducted into Gaza, where he died. He leaves behind his wife, Hadas, and his two young children.

Meanwhile, Israel believes Hamas has about 20,000 fighters left after losing 20,000, but recruiting another 10,000.

Israel's military put out information on the Hamas Arrow Unit. Founded in 2024, it operates as a secret police-style force whose goal is to suppress uprisings and opposition to Hamas among Palestinians

The unit has about 1,000 armed operatives who maintain power through surveillance and executions. Sometimes it films its own violent acts to share on social media as a form of psychological warfare.

Israel has established a visible yellow line on the ground in Gaza to indicate its withdrawal mark. It enables citizens and Hamas fighters to know not to venture into the Israeli military zone.

Hostage survivor Avinatan Or, who spent 738 days in Hamas captivity, was released from the hospital on Tuesday and received a hero's welcome in his hometown of Shiloh in biblical Samaria.