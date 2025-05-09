UN-Run Schools in Jerusalem Teaching Pro-Terror Curriculum to Kids, so Israel Is Shutting Them Down

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is following through on its pledge to close United Nations schools for Palestinian children, as Israel seems to be left standing alone against the Houthis. Meanwhile, a new survey shows half of Gazans approve of the Hamas terror attack on October 7th, 2023.

Israel's crackdown on the United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) working in the Jewish nation now includes shutting six schools in mostly Arab eastern Jerusalem. Students and teachers arrived on Thursday to find the schools locked up for the foreseeable future.

"When I hugged the teachers goodbye, I started crying because I didn't know which school I'd go to, where I would continue learning," said student Layan Ramadan Nataheh from the Shufat Basic Girls School.

UNRWA runs much of the education system for Palestinian children, but many in Israel say it's teaching the kids to be anti-Israel and pro-terrorist.

David Bedein, who heads the Center for Near East Policy Research, has been exposing the Palestinian curriculum and UNRWA summer camps for decades. In an earlier interview, he showed a page from a textbook UNRWA uses featuring a female terrorist.

Pointing to a photo, he explained, “This is Dalal Mughrabi, who murdered 36 Jews in a terror attack in 1978, and she’s glorified in this book, and there’s a whole curriculum for her run by UNRWA."

Bedein noted that the curriculum is teaching children to murder Jews and has three main points. "One: the delegitimization of Israel’s existence and the Jews' very presence in the country; two: demonization of both Jews and Israelis; and three: the absence of any call for peace," he said.

Israel Warns Houthis

Since the Trump administration made a separate peace with the Houthis earlier this week, Israel finds itself standing alone against the Yemen-based terror group. Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, warned the Houthis against an attack.

Katz cautioned, "The Houthis will absorb heavy blows from Israel if they continue firing at us."

This week, the Israeli military destroyed much of the Houthis' main port and nearly all of the airport in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital.

Katz also threatened Iran, which arms and funds the Houthis, saying, "You are directly responsible. What we did to Hezbollah in Beirut, Hamas in Gaza, Assad in Damascus, and the Houthis in Yemen, will also be done to you in Tehran."

Polls Show Palestinians Still Pro-Terror

Pollsters recently furnished some startling new numbers from Palestinians. Of those who live in Gaza, half of them – more than a million – believe Hamas did the correct thing in launching its October 7th, 2023, massacre inside Israel.

On the question of disarming Hamas, 85 percent of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, and 64 percent in Gaza, oppose disarming the terror group.

If elections were held today, 43 percent of Palestinians would vote for Hamas and just 28 percent would vote for the Western-backed Palestinian Authority.

Huckabee on Humanitarian Efforts

In Jerusalem on Friday morning, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced a new U.S.-led plan to distribute humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. Huckabee laid out two criteria.

"The first is that food be distributed efficiently, but also that it's distributed safely inside Gaza to the people who desperately need it. The other factor, and this is an important one, (is) that all of this be done in a way so that Hamas is not able to get their hands on it.”

Huckabee blamed Hamas for stealing aid intended for the people and for the lack of aid to Gazans.

“We are here today with a crisis – not because of Israel," he said. "We are here today because of Hamas. They've initiated the crisis. They have prolonged the crisis, and they have exacerbated the crisis.”

Huckabee says the plan involves a partnership of governments, NGOs, and charitable organizations from around the world.