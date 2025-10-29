Tucker Carlson Accuses Christian Zionists of Heresy: 'I Dislike Them More Than Anybody'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Popular podcast host Tucker Carlson sat down with fellow podcaster Nick Fuentes on Tuesday, and the two, who are known for their hostility to Jews and Israel, discussed both topics, along with foreign policy issues and theology. During the course of their discussion, Carlson blasted pro-Israel Christian Zionists, revealing that he dislikes them "more than anybody."

Carlson, the former Fox News host who invited Fuentes on his podcast, named U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Former National Security Advisor John Bolton, and other non-Jewish Republicans among those who believe in Christian Zionism, which he called a church "heresy." He added that those who believe in it are "seized with some kind of brain virus," and said, "I am offended by that as a Christian."

Huckabee responded in a post on X, writing, "Wasn't aware that Tucker despises me. I do get that a lot from people not familiar with the Bible or history. Somehow, I will survive the animosity."

Author and podcast host Eric Metaxas also posted on X, asking, “How could Tucker interview one of the most genuinely hateful racists and Jew-haters in the world, Nick Fuentes? Honestly, I am shocked by that. Despicable."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest updates and alerts.***

The 27-year-old Fuentes opens his podcast with animated depictions of Jewish conspiracies. “As far as the Jews are concerned, you cannot actually divorce Israel and the neocons (who advocate military support for Israel) and all those things that you talk about from Jewishness: ethnicity, religion, identity,” he told Carlson.

Fuentes said of the Jews, “They’re a stateless people. They’re unassimilable. They resist assimilation for thousands of years. And I think that’s a good thing. And now they have this territory in Israel. There’s a deep religious affection for the state. It’s bound up in their identity.”

He believes neoconservatism arose in the early part of the 21st century, led by "Jewish leftists who were mugged by reality when they saw the surprise attack in the (1973) Yom Kippur War.”

The podcast sparked emotional reactions on social media and highlighted a major divide in President Trump's MAGA movement.