Tu B'Shivat Tree Planting Honors Fallen IDF Officer, Illustrates Israel’s Resilience

MIZPEH Yonatan, Israel – Israelis marked the holiday of Tu B'Shivat on Thursday, the New Year of the Trees, which is celebrated by planting new trees.

Tu B'Shivat comes from the command in Leviticus 19:23, which says, "When you enter the Land and plant any tree for food, you shall regard its fruit as forbidden. Three years it shall be forbidden for you, not to be eaten."

In order to know when the three years are over, rabbis made the 15th of the Hebrew month of Shivat the birthday of the trees.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and other leaders planted trees at a new rural community called Mitzpeh Yonatan, in the Negev Desert, about a mile from the city of Arad. It's considered an example of Israel's resilience and pioneering spirit.



"This beautiful place exemplifies Zionism at its finest," Herzog stated. "Since October 7th, we have gone through a lot of hardship. We have experienced enormous loss and pain. Alongside the pain and mourning that have tested and continue to test us in the most difficult trials, we stand strong – filled with faith and hope. The proof of that resilience is right here before us."

The event was sponsored by the KKL-JNF (Keren Kayemet L’Israel – Jewish National Fund) and HaShomer HaChadash.

The KKL-JNF, responsible for new forestation, canceled an earlier event near the Gaza border due to the security situation. There, they would have planted trees for each soldier and others who died in the war since October 7th.

The new community of Mitzpeh Yonaton is named in honor of Nahal Brigade Commander Yonatan Steinberg, who fell while fighting terrorists on October 7th.



His wife and children were there planting a tree, together with the chairwoman of KKL-JNF Ifat Ovadia-Luski.

“Today we are planting trees, but we are also planting roots – of community, Zionism, remembrance, and continuity," Ovadia-Luski observed. "Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) is committed to developing the Negev, strengthening communities, and ensuring that this region remains an integral part of Israel’s national resilience. This initiative is the embodiment of Zionism, and we will continue to support the communities here.”

According to organizers, the new community is already home to 20 families, and it reflects Steinberg’s vision for a “revitalized and thriving Negev region” and contributes to the strengthening of Israel’s southern frontier. Strategically located, Mitzpe Yonatan connects the Negev Desert with the Hebron Hills and the Judean Desert.

Supported by HaShomer HaChadash, an organization dedicated to rural development and community building, it’s part of a long-term vision to create 150-200 similar communities in the Negev and elsewhere to contribute to development and security of Israel’s southern frontier.

“In the next several years, the State of Israel needs to establish more communities in the Negev. In the 60s, Yigal Allon (Israeli military leader and first native-born Israeli prime minister) already said that the only thing that will promise the safety of the residents is the formation of these communities,” said Yoel Zilberman, CEO and Founder of HaShomer HaChadash.

“Populating the eastern Negev area, along with correctly integrating it with the area's residents, has great importance—it is the best path for Israel. Bringing young people into this area is its own story. This is the most precious resource Israel has, as well as the (people) that (are) relocating here. Thanks to them, this place will be developed and strengthen the security of the residents of Arad. It is a privilege to be part of this initiative,” Zilberman added.

