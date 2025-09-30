Trump Reveals Plan to End Gaza War; Netanyahu Agrees but Hamas Drags Its Feet

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the world on Monday after their fourth White House meeting this year. Trump presented a plan he said could bring "eternal peace" to the Middle East, including freeing the hostages and ending the war in Gaza.

At a joint press conference following their meeting, Trump presented his comprehensive plan for peace.

"So, today is a historic day for peace. And Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have just concluded an important meeting on many vital issues, including Iran, trade, the expansion of the Abraham Accords, and most importantly, we discussed how to end the war in Gaza," the president explained.

He thanked leaders of Arab and Muslim nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Turkey, and Indonesia.

"It's just a part of the bigger picture, which is peace in the Middle East, and let's call it eternal peace in the Middle East," he stated.

The proposal includes the return of all 48 hostages, living and dead, within 72 hours of signing the agreement, in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, and an immediate end to the war.

"Under the plan, Arab and Muslim countries have committed to demilitarize Gaza, and that's quickly. Decommission the military capabilities of Hamas and all other terror organizations. Do that immediately. And we're relying on the countries that I named and others to deal with Hamas," the president explained.

Hamas terrorists who lay down their weapons will receive amnesty and passage out of the Gaza Strip. Trump said it is up to Hamas now to agree because everyone else already has.

Standing with Netanyahu, he warned Hamas, "But if not, as you know, Bibi, you'd have our full backing to do what you would have to do."

The prime minister declared he supports Trump's plan because it achieves Israel's war aims.

"It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas's military capabilities, end its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.” Netanyahu said.

During their meeting, Netanyahu apologized to Qatar in a trilateral call with the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister for the recent attempt to target Hamas leaders in Qatar.

"We had a phone call today just to make it clear. I said to the Prime Minister of Qatar, Israel was targeting terrorists. It wasn't targeting Qatar. And of course, we regretted the loss of the Qatari citizen. It wasn't our target," Netanyahu announced

If Hamas agrees to the Trump plan, the first step would be a "modest" Israeli withdrawal in Gaza and the release of all of the hostages.

"The next step will be the establishment of an international body charged with fully disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza," Netanyahu stated.

That body has been dubbed the "Board of Peace," headed by Trump and including regional players such as the U.A.E., Azerbaijan, and some Asian nations.

Regarding a future Palestinian state, Trump's plan states that if the Palestinian Authority is completely reformed, "The conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people."

Netanyahu claims the P.A. reforms must be deep.

He cautioned, "And that means ending 'pay to slay,' changing the poisonous textbooks that teach hatred to Jews, to Palestinian children, stopping incitement in the media, ending lawfare against Israel at the ICC (International Criminal Court), the ICJ (International Court of Justice), recognizing the Jewish state, and many, many other reforms."

As Netanyahu heads back to Israel, the world waits to see if Hamas will sign on to the deal.