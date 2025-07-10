Trump Insists US and Israel Coordinating, Not Arguing; IDF Pounds Gaza Targets

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli warplanes continue to hammer Gaza as ceasefire talks continue. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with top U.S. officials, including a familiar face at the Pentagon. And there are new signs that Israel's confrontation with Iran may not be over.

Huge smoke plumes rose over Gaza City overnight after intense Israeli airstrikes, even as a sixth round of ceasefire talks played out in Qatar. The IDF says it's targeting Hamas positions and tunnel infrastructure, while negotiators attempt to broker a deal for hostages and a possible end to the war.

Regional outlets report that Israel may be weighing a partial withdrawal from certain areas in Gaza. But Hamas remains firm: no deal without a full Israeli pullout and a permanent halt to hostilities.

Netananyahu responded, "We have still to finish the job in Gaza, release all our hostages, eliminate and destroy Hamas’ military and governance capabilities because Gaza must have a different future – for our sake, for everyone’s sake."

President Donald Trump insisted that rumors of friction with the U.S. are false, and that coordination with his administration is both deliberate and strong.

"We want to make sure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel. President Netanyahu and I agree on that completely," Trump declared.

Netanyahu added, "This doesn't involve pressure. It doesn't involve coercion. It involves full coordination. President Trump wants a deal, but not at any price. I want a deal, but not at any price."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

An Israeli senior government official told reporters that a deal is expected within one to two weeks and includes the release of the hostages.

At the Pentagon, Netanyahu met with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, praising recent joint U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Iran, calling them “the roar of two lions.” But that roar may not be over.

Intelligence sources say Iran is repositioning missile systems, reinforcing air defenses, and may be working to recover enriched uranium from previously targeted nuclear sites. With that in mind, some believe Israel could launch another strike on Iran soon if diplomatic efforts fail to stop the buildup.

Meanwhile, the IDF has confirmed that ground operations are now underway in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah strongholds. The terror group has entered high alert status and begun mobilizing fighters in anticipation of a broader conflict.