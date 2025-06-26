Trump Defends Iran Strike Results, Slams Netanyahu Trial as ‘Witch Hunt’

IAF fighter jets en route to carry out strikes in Tehran. Released by the IDF on June 26, 2025. Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson.

The U.S. is defending itself against media reports that suggest its recent strikes on Iran did minimal damage. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is also defending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against court charges against him.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is blasting media outlets for playing up an early leaked report that suggested the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities did only limited damage.

“The instinct of CNN, the instinct of The New York Times, is to try to find a way to spin it for their own political reasons, to try to hurt President Trump or our country,” Hegseth stated. “They don't care what the troops think. They don't care what the world thinks.”

President Trump cited Israeli intelligence reports claiming the strike set Iran’s nuclear program back by years. He also disputed reports that Iran managed to remove enriched uranium from the Fordow facility, one of Iran’s key underground nuclear sites, before the U.S. attack.

“We've collected additional intelligence. We've also spoken to people that've seen the site, and the site is obliterated. And we think everything nuclear is down there. They didn't take it out,” Trump said.

On Wednesday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released statements confirming that intelligence indicates severe damage was done to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Trump also announced that U.S. officials will meet with Iranian representatives next week, even though he no longer believes a nuclear agreement is necessary.

Special Mideast Envoy Steve Witkoff said the U.S. is demanding that Iran abandon all efforts to enrich and weaponize uranium.

Witkoff also announced that the Abraham Accords will soon expand, with unexpected nations likely to join in the near future and make peace with Israel.

“We're hoping for normalization across an array of countries that maybe people would have never contemplated would have come in,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump turned his attention to Israel, slamming the legal proceedings against Netanyahu and calling the trial a “witch hunt.”

Posting on social media, Trump wrote that Netanyahu has fought harder than anyone to protect Israel, saying “he deserves much better than this, and so does the state of Israel. Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be cancelled immediately.”

CBN News spoke with Israelis in Be’er Sheva at the site of Tuesday’s missile strike.

Israel Police spokesperson Dean Elsdunne emphasized the nation’s resilience.

“We're not a scared nation. And the second thing I wanted to tell you is to thank you for your support and all your viewers’ support,” he said.

Israeli Christian Arab Yoseph Haddad thanked Trump profusely for backing Israel and entering the war. Haddad also had a strong message for President Trump, “Finish the job. Eliminate the IRGC. Free Iran and bring security to the Israeli people, bring security and stability to the Middle East. … And you will bring security to the United States.”

Meanwhile, uncertainty is growing in Iran, as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not appeared in public in nearly two weeks, fueling speculation about his status.