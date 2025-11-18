Trump Celebrates Security Council Vote Approving Gaza Plan as Hamas Rejects Disarming 'Resistance'

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

JERUSALEM, Israel – A new era in the Middle East has arrived after the United Nations Security Council voted overwhelmingly to support President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

With the council's approval, the authorization of a new International Stabilization Force could deploy inside the Gaza Strip within weeks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the vote and said the plan will lead to "peace and prosperity."

Thirteen of the fifteen council members backed Trump's plan. Russia and China abstained.

Trump celebrated the vote on Truth Social, calling it "one of the biggest approvals in the history of the United Nations," and saying it will "lead to further peace all over the world."

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon counted it as a victory for the Jewish state.

He stated, “Despite the pressure of many members of this very Council, despite the political theater, the condemnations and the hypocrisy, Israel stood firm. We did not waver. We prevailed.”

The resolution includes the president's 20-point roadmap for Gaza's future, a plan U.S Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz claimed could "chart a pathway to Palestinian self-determination."

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the U.N. decision, yet Hamas slammed it, calling it an attempt to "impose International trusteeship" on Gaza, and accusing the stabilization force of being designed to disarm "the Resistance."

Waltz declared, "Simply put, Hamas is finished in Gaza and does not have a future there. And if they do not follow through, they are in violation of the ceasefire and will face consequences – severe consequences."

The White House is also deepening security ties with Saudi Arabia. Trump is prepared to approve the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the Kingdom – a first in the region except for Israel.

Jerusalem has not opposed the sale, but wants a key condition attached aimed at normalizing relations between the two countries.

Brad Bowman from the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies told CBN News Faith Nation, "My view is that we should not provide America's most advanced aircraft, fighter jet, to a country that refuses to recognize our best and most reliable ally in the Middle East, and that is Israel."

President Trump welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House on Tuesday.