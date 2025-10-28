No New Hostage Bodies as Rubio Backs Israel's Right to Self-Defense, Palestinians Continue 'Pay to Slay'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Hamas has delivered another hostage's body to Israel. However, Israel has determined that the body is not one of the 13 who remain in Gaza, but are additional remains of a hostage that had already been returned. At the same time, the Palestinian Authority is accused of quietly continuing its "Pay to Slay" program, which rewards terrorists who murder Jews.

Israelis had hoped for another returned hostage. However, Hamas fell into a familiar pattern. The Israeli Health Ministry's National Center of Forensic Medicine determined that the remains belonged to Ofir Tzarfati, whose body was returned nearly two years ago.

On at least one previous occasion, Hamas turned over a body that was a terrorist and not a hostage.

It's now been a week since Hamas last turned over a hostage. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "This constitutes a clear violation of the agreement by the terrorist organization Hamas."

Netanyahu will convene a meeting today to discuss Israel's response.

Speaking from Air Force One, with President Trump at his side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio showed continued solidarity with Israel regarding the administration's expectations of both sides within the peace deal.

“Look, Israel didn't surrender its right to self-defense," Rubio stated. "Obviously, the ceasefire is based on obligations on both sides. By the way, we'd also like to see Hamas speed up the return of hostage bodies. We still have thirteen hostages, two Americans included. But we don't view that as a violation of the ceasefire. They have a right if there's an imminent threat to Israel, and all the mediators agree with that.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian Media Watch claims that on October 25th, the Palestinian Authority post offices paid salaries to prisoners and families of so-called "martyrs" – terrorists who have murdered Jews. The watchdog group says there was no public announcement, which is likely to preserve European aid that had been tied to ending the practice.

Itamar Marcus, who directs Palestinian Media Watch, said, "Payments proceeded as usual," and recipients confirmed receiving half their monthly stipends. This comes months after European leaders praised what they believed were reforms and pledged more than $230 million in new funding tied to those supposed changes.

Netanyahu told Fox News in September that he expected no change from the Palestinian Authority.

“Pay for slay – they pay terrorists to murder Jews, and the more Jews they murder, the more they pay. If all of that is turned on its head, there's a tremendous transformation. Well, good luck. Some people will believe it happens. I don't think it's going to happen," Netanyahu said.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues his push for a role in Gaza under a proposed International Stabilization Force. However, Israel rejects that, citing Erdogan's open defense of Hamas and his support for its leaders.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, speaking from Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday, declared, "I would say that countries that once are ready to send armed forces should be at least fair to Israel."

Sa'ar added, "Erdogan led a hostile approach against Israel (that) included not only hostile statements but also diplomatic and economic measures against Israel. So, it is not reasonable for us to let their armed forces enter to Gaza Strip."

Even Gulf States such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates oppose Erdogan's plan, fearing it would empower Hamas instead of disarming it.

In Qatar, there are revelations that the government's main spokesman has applauded past Palestinian terror attacks against Israel.