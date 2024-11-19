Netanyahu's Message to Iranians: 'Don't Let Your Dreams Die'

In a recent televised address to the people of Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu minced no words, emphasizing that the Khamenei regime fears its own people more than it fears Israel.

Netanyahu stated, "That's why they spend so much time and money trying to crush your hopes and curb your dreams. Well, I say to you this: Don't let your dreams die. I hear the whispers: Women, Life, Freedom."

Honoring Iranian Women’s Courage

This sentiment inspired Iranian-American filmmaker Hooman Khalili to post 18 murals across Israel celebrating the courage of Iranian women who defy the regime.

Khalili spoke with CBN News about his motivation, “I wanted to inspire the women of Iran to keep fighting. because what they're doing takes so much courage to show their hair. And when someone gets murdered, I don't want them to be forgotten.”

He expressed the importance of posting the murals in Israel. “Not only do I want them to be remembered, but they're remembered in the Holy Land, the whole world considers this their Holy Land.”

Could the Iranian Regime Fall Without War?

Yigal Carmon, founder of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) and a former IDF intelligence officer, believes it's possible to bring about the regime's end without war.

"No one wants war—neither the U.S. nor Israel," Carmon told CBN News. "But can it be done without war? The answer is absolutely yes."

Carmon pointed out the ethnic diversity within Iran’s population, "Iran is made up of almost 50% Farsis. Some of them are opponents of the regime, many and some are the regime guard, the Ayatollah's guard, the Islamist Shiites.”

He continued, “The other 50% are ethnic minorities, which are repressed for many years by the Islamic regime. And they struggle for their freedom, for rights, for autonomy, for confederation. Some want even independence."

A Call for Western Support

Despite their quest for independence, Carmon says the West is doing little to support them.

“The West doesn't help them. Iran has proxies. All the terrorist organizations are their focus. The West is not helping freedom fighters, true freedom fighters: Balochis, Ahwazis, Kurds and Azeris, and there are more but smaller.”

Carmon explained, “These four groups, ethnic groups seek their freedom, fight for it. They need to be helped. This will remove the Ayatollah's regime like that if the West helps them."

Carmon explained that MEMRI provides a platform for ethnic groups like the Balochis, Kurds, and Azeris to share their struggles against the repression and violence inflicted by the Iranian regime.

Transforming the Middle East

According to both Carmon and Netanyahu, the end of Iran’s current regime would profoundly transform the Middle East. Netanyahu closed his message to the Iranian people with a vision of hope.

"The regime wants to destroy your future as they seek to destroy our state. Well, we won’t let that happen. Well, we won't let that happen. I have no doubt that one day in a free Iran, Israelis and Iranians will build together a future of prosperity and peace. ‎‏That is the future Israel deserves. That is the future Iran deserves. Together, let us turn this beautiful dream into a reality."