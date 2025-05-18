Nearly Murdered on October 7th, Israeli Singer Gives Powerful Performance, Finishes 2nd in Eurovision Contest

Yuval Raphael from Israel performs the song "New Day Will Rise" during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli singer Yuval Raphael, who was nearly murdered in the October 7th, 2023, Hamas attacks in southern Israel, finished second Saturday night with a stunning performance in the annual Eurovision song contest held this year in Basel, Switzerland.

Raphael sang a ballad, "New Day Will Rise," with words in English, French, and Hebrew. At the end of her performance, she triumphantly declared, "Am Israel Chai!" (The people of Israel live).

Raphael won the most votes from viewers all across Europe. However, she finished 14th in jury votes. An Austrian singer, JJ, finished first in the contest.

Saturday evening's event was marred by an anti-Israel protest outside the venue, and JNS News reports that two Palestinians tried to rush the stage during Raphael's song, throwing paint on one Eurovision crew member and hitting another. The two agitators were reportedly arrested. There were also many boos from the audience when Raphael begin to sing, but the boos disappeared during her strong finish.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated her after the contest, telling her, "You are truly a daughter of Israel for all of us, breaking through the highest ceiling in the world—it’s simply incredible. Just think where you were 590 days ago.”

Herzog concluded, noting, "Your cry of ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ touched our hearts. Thank you for representing the State of Israel with such honor.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar posted on X, "A year and a half ago, Yuval Raphael was nearly murdered. She miraculously survived the terrible Nova Festival massacre. Now, she came in second in the Eurovision contest. Yuval, you are amazing. Am Israel Chai!"

In response to President Herzog, Raphael said, "I will always remember that I was given this voice and that I was given the chance to be the voice of this people.”

She continued with an expression of gratitude to Herzog and her fans: “I want to thank you for the support you gave me – it strengthened me so much. I’ve said it before, and I’ll keep saying it until everyone is home: Our only and greatest victory is when all the hostages return home.”

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest updates from a distinctly Christian perspective.***