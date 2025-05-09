Light in the Darkness: Stories of Faith and Survival from Israel

ANALYSIS

The soul of Israel was shaken to its core on October 7th, 2023—a day that will be etched in history forever. In mere hours, a thriving land of faith and tradition was plunged into mourning as Hamas terrorists unleashed a savage assault, slaughtering over 1,200 innocent lives and kidnapping 251 more. Today, 580+ days later, the pain still echoes through the streets, the fields, and the hearts of the Israeli people, with 59 beloved souls still held captive in Gaza.

Tom and JoAnn Doyle of Uncharted Ministries—veterans of the land, having spent over three decades leading Biblical tours through Israel's sacred soil stepped into this raw, aching reality. This March, determined to stand with their Israeli brothers and sisters, they embarked on their third solidarity journey since the October 7th attack. But this time, they brought a camera—to capture not just the devastation but the unbreakable spirit of a people who refuse to be defeated.

Their journey led them to the home of Mira and Pinhas Hajaj—the grieving parents of Sgt. Aviv Hajaj, a young, bright observation soldier with the Border Defense Corps' 414th unit.



PHOTO: Sgt. Aviv Hajaj with her troop

Aviv, only 19 years old, was among those brutally murdered by Hamas at the Nahal Oz surveillance outpost during the horrific assault.

Inviting Tom and JoAnn into their home, the Hajaj family opened their hearts, recounting Aviv's final moments. They shared the harrowing final text exchange between mother and daughter—messages sent as Aviv and her fellow female soldiers, many still in their pajamas, huddled in a bomb shelter with rockets screaming overhead and terrorists closing in. As rockets rained down and gunfire grew louder, Aviv clutched her phone—the last fragile thread connecting her to her mother:

Aviv: Ima (Mom), there are terrorists in Israel.

Mira: Don't worry, they know what to do. (Thinking it was an IDF simulation of a terrorist scenario to prepare the soldiers)

Aviv: Mom, a soldier is screaming.

Mira: What?

Aviv: It'll be ok, Mommy, with God's help. Read the Psalms.

Mira: Of course, it'll be ok, my love.

Mira: What's happening, sweetheart?

Mira: Love, what's happening, sweetheart?

Mira: Love??

Mira: Sweetheart, Beautiful, what's happening????

Each unanswered message would eventually confirm Mira and Pinhas' greatest fear – their daughter wasn't coming home.

Tom and JoAnn also traveled to the North to talk to Moshe and Jeanette Gabay. Moshe is a licensed tour guide, lecturer, and director of Keshet Journeys. Moshe has been a tour guide for many Uncharted Adventure tours in recent years. Moshe and Jeanette shared about their three sons and how they process the ongoing war through childlike faith and compassion.

The final story Tom and JoAnn share is from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where they met Amit Siman-Tov, an October 7th survivor. She recounts the miraculous details surrounding her family's survival.

Through their powerful video journey, Tom and JoAnn invite viewers to step inside the living, breathing heart of Israel—a land that still bleeds, yet still believes; a people who grieve, yet refuse to surrender to despair. Amidst the ashes of devastation, a powerful story of resilience and faith is being written.

Since October 7th, Israelis are asking deeper questions about faith, purpose, and healing. In the midst of loss, a hunger for hope is growing, and many are finding strength not just in their national identity, but in the promises of God. And as believers in Jesus, we are called to stand with Israel, not just in the good times, but also through devastating hardships as well. As JoAnn Doyle shares in the video, the most powerful support we can offer is through prayer – praying for the peace of Jerusalem, for the comfort of the brokenhearted, for the safe return of every hostage still in captivity, and for an end to this war. When we pray, we join in God's redemptive plan for His people. And when we pray, we declare that light will always overcome darkness.



PHOTO: Uncharted Ministries is planning to donate an ambulance for Israel.

***Amanda Gross is a producer at Uncharted Ministries