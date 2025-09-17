Kontorovich: Palestinian State Would Mean 'End of the State of Israel'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Eugene Kontorovich from the Heritage Foundation specializes in constitutional and international law, and when it comes to anti-Israel moves at the United Nations, he's seen a great deal. He joined us recently to share his assessment of how the U.N. is approaching Israel in this year's convening of the U.N. General Assembly.

Last week, after the opening, the General Assembly voted 142 to 10, with 12 abstentions, to adopt a resolution calling for a Palestinian state.

The text of our conversation with Kontorovich is below. To watch the interview, click on the video above.

CHRIS MITCHELL: Eugene Kontorovitch. Thanks for joining us. You're a Senior Fellow at the Heritage Foundation. What are your expectations?

EUGENE KONTOROVICH: A typical Israel-bashing of an organization that has essentially made itself irrelevant and just a talking shop for dictators. I think the United Nations has really done everything it can, especially since October 7th, to lose whatever moral legitimacy it had, and it's really not taken seriously anymore.

CM: And the vote for a Palestinian state, what impact may that have?

EK: More European countries are recognizing the state, a so-called state of Palestine. But, you know, you can believe in fairies, but that doesn't make them real. And we know that they don't even believe that there's a Palestinian state.

The best example of that is when Israel announced that it was going to allow the construction of some apartment buildings in the suburbs of Jerusalem. Britain and France said, "No, no, no, you can't build those apartment buildings, that will prevent the creation of a Palestinian state." Wait, you're recognizing a Palestinian state now? So is there one or is there not one? It's not really a Palestinian state they're recognizing, it's simply a reward to Hamas. And that's the sad part of it.

CM: This whole idea of a Palestinian state – legally, what does it mean?

EK: It doesn't mean anything because it doesn't exist. But some legal reasons why a Palestinian state would be so problematic is what's the – so right now, the Palestinians govern themselves. They have complete independence, autonomy. Israel is not controlling their lives. So what would a state give them that they don't have now? The ability to buy weapons on the international market, and the ability to open their borders and bring in jihadis from around the world.

So imagine October 7th, except this time, instead of machine guns and gliders, they have airplanes and artillery, and millions of people who have come to join them on jihad from around the world. It would be the end of the State of Israel. And that's why this is something that, God forbid, and that would be – that is why it's something that Israel could not permit to happen.

CM: Eugene, thanks so much for joining us.