Justice Dept Task Force Calls for Removal of U.N. Envoy for Palestinians, Citing Flagrant Anti-Israel Conduct, Hamas Ties

Francesca Albanese, United Nations special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, during a press conference at Buswells Hotel in Dublin. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025. 79460581 (Press Association via AP Images)

JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.S. Justice Department Task Force to Combat Antisemitism has sent a blistering letter calling for the ouster of U.N. Special Rapporteur for the Palestinians Francesca Albanese following the exposure of her alleged ties to pro-Hamas organizations and a campaign against groups supporting Israel that it called a "flagrant abuse" of her office.

Leo Terrell, head of the task force, addressed the letter to Albanese, citing her "alarming campaign of letters targeting institutions that support or invest in the State of Israel."

He added, "Your suggestion that these organizations may be criminally liable for aiding and abetting (alleged Israeli) war crimes is not only legally groundless. Your actions are defamatory, dangerous, and a flagrant abuse of your office."

Terrell called Israel's actions in Gaza "lawful self-defense," and he cited numerous examples of Hamas atrocities, including "gang rapes, the burning of children, and other unspeakable acts of violence. He also noted the murder of Shiri Bibas and her two small children, Ariel and Kfir.

He observed, "A Special Rapporteur who consistently minimizes or excuses terrorism when it targets Jews forfeits all authority to speak on human rights."

Terrell quoted sources such as U.N. Watch, accusing Albanese of receiving $20,000 from pro-Hamas groups to fund a trip to Australia and New Zealand shortly after the Hamas massacre and kidnappings of October 7th, 2023.

He charged, "Taking money from Hamas-linked groups while accusing Israel of genocide is not merely hypocritical. Such conduct is a profound betrayal of the very principles you claim to defend."

The letter concluded, Your conduct has discredited your position and disgraced the institution you represent. We call on the United Nations to immediately remove you from your role and restore the integrity of the Special Rapporteur mandate."