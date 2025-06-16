'JewBelong' Seeks to 'Rebrand' Judaism and Battle the Global Scourge of Antisemitism

Does Judaism have a 'branding problem'? A New York area advertising executive decided to use her marketing skills to 'rebrand' Judaism, making it more welcoming to Jews and non-Jews, while also calling out Jew hatred.

Known as a marketing guru in New York's competitive advertising space, Archie Gottesman is the co-founder of JewBelong, a groundbreaking organization and web-based platform that seeks to make Judaism appealing and easier to understand while also fighting antisemitism.

JewBelong's signature pink and white billboards have been seen coast to coast, gaining national attention.

The organization seeks to reach those who may feel disconnected from their Jewish heritage.

JewBelong's emphasis is on inclusion and welcomes everyone, wherever they are on their Jewish journey.

And with antisemitism on the rise worldwide since October 7th, JewBelong awareness campaigns also aim to confront the growing hatred against Jews.

