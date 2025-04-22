Israelis, Jews on High Alert Worldwide as Pro-Palestinian Groups Call for Global 'Day of Rage'

Israel is urging its citizens around the world to be vigilant as pro-Palestinian groups call for a global “Day of Rage,” while Israel ramps up its war in Gaza.

Israeli officials warn Jewish travelers worldwide that they could be targeted and violently attacked, as they have been in recent months. They're advising people not to display Jewish symbols and to stay away from pro-Hamas protest areas.

In Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces are launching what could be the final push against Hamas strongholds. Flares visible from Israel light up the night sky as the IDF prepares to strike enemy targets.

The terrorists have been pushed into increasingly isolated and shrinking enclaves. They’re often hiding in the tent cities of Gaza’s displaced civilians — putting those civilians at greater risk as the IDF moves in.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said, “Over the past 72 hours, Israel’s air force has struck 200 terror targets across Gaza — amongst those are launch and sniper posts, weapons depots, and terror compounds. Ground forces dismantled terror infrastructure in Rafah, Tel al-Sultan, and Shaboura, uncovering weapons caches and eliminating several terrorists.”

Even as Hamas announces plans to recruit 30,000 new fighters, it's reportedly struggling to pay those already in its ranks. The group had been making much of its money by selling stolen humanitarian aid, but that cash flow has dried up since the IDF cut off deliveries several weeks ago.

Some in Israel are calling for an end to the war to bring the remaining hostages home. Yehuda Cohen, father of hostage Nimrod Cohen, said, “Force Netanyahu to end this bloody war so we can get our loved ones back home.”

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the return of the hostages are a top priority but insists defeating Hamas is the only long-term solution.

“If we do not complete the destruction of Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities, the next October 7, the next kidnappings, are only a matter of time,” he said. “Hamas says they will do it, they intend to do it, and they are working to do it,” Netanyahu said.