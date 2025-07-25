Israeli Cabinet Minister: Islamist Goal is to Make US a Muslim State Within 100 Years

Julie Stahl
07-25-2025

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel's battle against radical Islam clearly is on – and even within – its own borders. However, there is growing concern among Israeli leaders that people in the West don't understand they're facing a similar battle in a much more subtle form, through groups such as CAIR (the Council on American-Islamic Relations), a creation of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli recently visited our CBN News studio in Jerusalem. He told us, "I think it's very important for Americans to understand that there is a plan of the Muslim Brotherhood. They have a vision, in 100 years, to make America a Muslim state.

Chikli further warned that Americans should look to the situation in the U.K. and Belgium as a template for what Islamists would like to do in the United States.

