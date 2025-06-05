Israeli Amb. Yechiel Leiter Calls Out Conservative Influencer For 'Pulling Wool' Over Public's Eye When It Comes to Iran

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter is setting the record straight on Iran's intent to continue to develop its nuclear program, despite the certain media efforts to soften the regime's plan to ultimately target Israel.

Leiter joined CBN's 700 Club program to discuss Israel's efforts to bring new humanitarian aid to Gaza, the recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, and President Trump's attempt to reach a nuclear deal with Iran.



Leiter pointed out that news outlets often are wrong when it comes to Iran's plan for its nuclear weapon program.



"There are no countries in the world that enrich uranium that don't have a bomb. If you are enriching uranium on your own soil, you are intent on creating a nuclear weapon. Despite what Tucker Carlson wrote this morning. He's just wrong," he said.



Carlson, who boasts a social media following of around 20 million, wrote on X Thursday that "there is zero credible intelligence that suggests Iran is anywhere near building a bomb, or has plans to. None."

Mark Levin was at the White House today, lobbying for war with Iran. To be clear, Levin has no plans to fight in this or any other war. He’s demanding that American troops do it. We need to stop Iran from building nuclear weapons, he and likeminded ideologues in Washington are… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 5, 2025



Leiter says he is flat-out wrong.



"There are no countries that have enrichment, that don't have a bomb. And those who have a nuclear program, don't have enrichment. What you do is import the fuel, process the fuel, and then under international scrutiny and inspection, it's removed. This nonsense, that Tucker is putting forward is pulling the wool over the eyes of the people," the ambassador explained.



**Watch Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter's full interview on the 700 Club.**



"Iran...has no interest in human life whatsoever. It's a death cult and they are interested in implementing this death cult. And they have said Israel is a one-bomb country. They call us little satan and they call (the United States) big satan. They are experts on satan because they are satanic, quite frankly."



"We have to do everything we can to prevent Iran from achieving a path nuclear weapon," he continued.

