Israel Promises Response to Iranian Missile Barrage, Tehran's 'Big Mistake'

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel streak across the night sky as seen from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iran and the rest of the world are waiting to see how and when Israel will respond to the massive Iranian missile attack on Tuesday evening. The assault kept Israelis across the country huddled in shelters for nearly an hour.

And on Wednesday, fierce fighting ensued along Israel's northern border between Israeli forces and Hezbollah's Radwan Unit.

Iran hurled 181 ballistic missiles at Israel. Unlike its previous assault in April when many of the projectiles were shot down before they reached the Jewish nation, most of these did arrive.

They created terrifying visions in the skies over Israel.

This is just a small glimpse of the terror Israelis faced tonight as Iran launched 181 ballistic missiles, sending 10 million people to bomb shelters.

Imagine if this was your family.





Pentagon Spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder stated, "Certainly, this was a significant attack, probably about twice the size in terms of scope of what we saw earlier."

Almost ten million Israelis were forced to scramble to shelters and hunker down.

Iran claimed the barrage was aimed at three Israeli military bases and Mossad headquarters, but the missiles came streaking down toward huge civilian populations from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

Israel intercepted the rockets, but some hit. One killed a Palestinian from Gaza who was in Jericho near the Dead Sea. That was the only reported fatality. Another missile hit a Chabad Jewish school in Gedera, resulting in a large crater and extensive damage, but no students were harmed.

The head of the 400-student school said, "Just to think that a few hours ago, there were hundreds of students there learning about Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish holiday that starts at sundown on Wednesday). A huge miracle happened to us."

Elsewhere, missile parts and debris littered the land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised America for warning Israel in advance of the attack and then shooting down a dozen of the incoming missiles.

"I also thank the United States for its support in our defense effort," he said.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced, "U.S. naval destroyers joined Israeli air defense units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles."

Jordan's Public Security Directorate also declared, "The Royal Jordanian Air Force and air defense systems responded to a numberof missiles and drones that entered Jordanian airspace."

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei himself ordered the missile strike on Israel, reportedly in retaliation for the way Israel has eliminated the leaders of Iran's chief proxy Hezbollah, including Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, along with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Khamenei remains in a "secure" location, though that didn't save Nasrallah, who was deep underground when Israel took him out with six bunker-buster bombs last week.

Some Iranians took to the streets and cheered Tuesday's attack on Israel.

One Tehran resident said, "I feel so proud. I'm Shiite and I'm Iranian. We must destroy Israel."

They may not be cheering long.

In his post-attack remarks, Netanyahu said, "Iran made a big mistake tonight – and it will pay for it. The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies.”

In April, when the Iranians launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel, President Joe Biden urged Netanyahu not to forcefully retaliate, urgind him to "take the win."

This time, however, the White House not only expects a strong response, it's suggesting America will help. "Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel," President Biden stated.

Sullivan also hinted at what's to come, with plenty of U.S. military resources in the region to aid an Israeli response.

"We have made clear that there will be consequences, severe consequences, for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case," Sullivan pledged.

In an X posting, Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett argued, "Israel now has its greatest opportunity in 50 years to change the face of the Middle East. The leadership of Iran, which used to be good at chess, made a terrible mistake this evening. We must now act to destroy Iran's nuclear program, its central energy facilities, and to fatally cripple this terrorist regime."

If Israel retaliates, Iran's military leader, Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, promises a much larger attack than Tuesday's.

"Tonight's operation will be repeated with much higher magnitude and we will hit all their infrastructures," he warned.

About 30 minutes before the Iranian barrage, Palestinian terrorists from Hebron opened fire on the Tel Aviv light rail, then disembarked and went on a shooting and stabbing spree in Tel Aviv, murdering seven Israelis in one of the worst terror attacks in Israel in recent years.

Earlier tonight, six Israelis were murdered in Tel Aviv in a shooting attack by two Palestinian terrorists.



The terrorists were neutralized.



Look at the smile on the terrorist’s face.





The fighting between Hezbollah and Israel continued Wednesday, with Hezbollah launching rockets at northern Israeli communities and Israel carrying out targeted raids into southern Lebanon.

