Victoria stands in front a picture of her sister, Yulia Waxer Daunt, as she visits the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israel On Oct. 7th, 2024: Honoring the Dead, Praying for Hostages after Hamas 'Scar on Humanity'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Today is October 7th. One year ago, terrorists from Gaza attacked Israeli communities, killing 1,165 people and taking 251 hostages – the worst massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Now, Israel is fighting a multi-front war against Iran's proxy armies and has been attacked twice. Even as Israel prepares its response to Iran's latest barrage, the nation is remembering the victims of October 7th.

At 6:29 a.m. one year later – marking the moment the terrorists from Gaza breached the fence into Israel – President Isaac Herzog observed a moment of silence at the site of the Nova Music festival in memory of those killed and kidnapped.

Herzog described the attack as a "day of infamy" and a "scar on humanity."

Of the victims, the president said, "Blessed be those who fell, who were murdered and killed here. Young people who came to celebrate and enjoy dance and music – to live a real life of young people as any young person should be entitled to. Let us remember them forever. Let us pray, and pay remorse, pain, bereavement, and condolences to their families."

The visit is the beginning of a three-day presidential journey to 26 sites around Israel, including military bases, to participate in memorials with local residents, bereaved families, and community leaders.

The observances include an event by the Government Press Office's National Documentary Project of the Hostages Families and Their Victims, which is collecting stories of those who suffered that day.

Susie Aranya, one of the project's managers, noted, "All of mankind – we have to remember what happened on October 7th. We have to remember the atrocities. We have to remember the people who are still being held hostage in Gaza."

On hand were family members of the murdered, as well as relatives of the hostages still held and some who've been released.

"Each story is unique, but together they create the full picture of captivity – a sad picture, a very traumatic picture – and the mind cannot comprehend what has happened here," Aranya explained. "We need the whole world to stand by Israel and bring 101 hostages back home."

Shai Zohar is the uncle of Omer Neutra, a dual American-Israeli citizen and tank commander who was kidnapped while he responded to the attacks.

"Omer was taken alive out of that burning tank that you've seen, the morning of October 7th. Ever since, we have not heard a thing about Omer," Zohar said.

He is leading a Jewish prayer effort in Tel Aviv crying out for the return of the hostages.

"I feel the world needs to make a unified stand against Hamas in saying they need to come back – period – no ifs, no buts, no contingencies. It's been a year and whatever it is that needs to be dealt with after the hostages release," Zohar declared.

From London to Paris to Berlin, pro-Israel demonstrators marked the anniversary. Yet, at the same time, anti-Israel protesters demonstrated in Pakistan, Turkey, Morocco, and other places, ignoring the Hamas atrocities and blaming Israel for the region's violence.

This weekend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reminded the world that his nation is fighting a war on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization – including Iran, which launched more than 200 ballistic missiles at Israel last week.

"We are fighting in Gaza against Hamas, the savages who murdered, raped, beheaded, and burned our people on October 7th," the prime minister declared. "We are fighting in Lebanon against Hezbollah, the most heavily armed terror organization in the world, which was planning an even greater massacre than October 7th on our northern border, and that has rocketed Israeli towns and cities for nearly a year."

Israel is also fighting the Houthis in Yemen, Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria, terrorists in Judea and Samaria, and the regime in Tehran that has hit Israel twice in the past six months with missile barrages and drones.

Netanyahu criticized French President Emmanuel Macron and others who want to stop selling weapons to Israel.

"President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them," he stated.

Netanyahu also visited Israeli soldiers on the northern border, where the Israel Defense Forces are destroying Hezbollah tunnels and weapons the terror group had prepared for October 7th-style attacks against northern Israeli communities.

Concerning the troops, he told IDF brigade commanders, "Several meters from here, over the (Lebanese) border, their fellow soldiers are dismantling the terrorist infrastructure that Hezbollah had prepared in order to attack our communities."

