Israel Holds Oct. 7th Memorial as Trump, U.S. CENTCOM Commander Warn Hamas

Israeli flags are lowered to half-mast at the Knesset for October 7th Remembrance Day. Photo Credit: Noam Moshkovich, Knesset Spokesperson.

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump announced that Israel can resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas fails to uphold the ceasefire deal. The terror group has declined to return the bodies of all the remaining hostages, which Israel sees as a clear violation of the agreement.

Hamas released two more bodies to Israel on Wednesday. However, 19 bodies have yet to be released as part of the ceasefire deal. Israeli intelligence shared with the U.S. suggests Hamas has access to more hostage bodies than it claims.

Hamas leaders insist they need more time and special equipment to find the remaining bodies.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee posted on X, "Although I am grateful for the 20 living hostages who were released in President Trump's deal, I will not forget that Hamas still holds the remains of several hostages, including Americans Itay Chen and Omer Neutera. Pray that they also come home NOW!"

Meanwhile, the families of the released hostages continue to speak out.

Julie Kupershtein, Mother of the released hostage Bar Kupershtein, declared, "How much I dreamed of this moment, to stand here and say thank you. God, thank you for the great miracle you did for us at the most special moment possible. To have the privilege of seeing my Bar together with his nineteen friends, that is the greatest miracle there is."

Tzvi Mor, the father of the newly released captive Eitan Mor, encouraged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war.

“To achieve this goal, a price must be exacted from Hamas until they surrender and return the hostages," Mor stated. "Once all the hostages return to us quickly, Hamas must be destroyed, and the enemy should be encouraged to leave the Gaza Strip, gradually returning the Gaza Strip to the people of Israel."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed that he told the Israel Defense Forces to prepare a "comprehensive plan" to defeat Hamas if necessary.

Hamas has reestablished its rule in the streets through intimidation and public executions.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the chief of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), called on Hamas to immediately halt the executions. He added, "This is an historic opportunity for peace. Hamas should seize it by fully standing down, strictly adhering to President Trump's 20-point peace plan, and disarming without delay."

President Trump told CNN in a phone interview, "Israel will return to those Gaza streets as soon as I say the word."

Thursday morning, the Knesset lowered its flags to half mast, marking the two-year anniversary of the October 7th massacre on the Hebrew calendar.

Some of the hostages showed signs of returning to normal life. Evyatar David played his guitar in a duet and Bar Kupershtein posted on social media, giving thanks to the Creator for saving his life.

When David was a captive, Hamas forced him to be part of a propaganda video in which he was digging his own grave.