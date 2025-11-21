Israel Charges Hamas Rearming, Stockpiling Weapons Abroad as White House Welcomes Israeli Hostages

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump's 20-point peace plan continues to meet with defiance in Gaza. New reports show Hamas is not disarming – it's rearming. And in Washington, the White House organized a special welcome for the recently freed Israeli hostages.

More than a month into the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the agreement remains on shaky ground. While the truce is officially in place, the Israel Defense Forces report hundreds of violations by Hamas that began just weeks after the October deal.

This week, terrorists opened fire on Israeli troops operating within the Yellow Line that divides Gazans and Israeli forces. Israel responded with an airstrike that killed the chief of Hamas' naval forces and a major hostage operative.

The second phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan calls for Hamas to disarm. Yet, Israel claims Hamas is not only refusing, it's actually rearming.

According to Israeli defense officials, Hamas has begun stockpiling weapons in other regions such as Yemen and African nations, with the intention of smuggling them back into Gaza.

Israeli Government Spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian noted, "The investigation into the Hamas terror network is currently also examining the possible involvement of Hamas elements in Turkey in promoting the intention to carry out attacks, some of which have already been exposed. This is because Turkey is an operational arena for Hamas operatives in the past and in the present.

At the same time, Hamas is said to be coordinating with Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard to revive the "axis of resistance" against Israel as the IDF expands strikes in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

From terror tunnels to the White House – President Trump hosted a delegation of nearly all of the freed Israeli hostages on Thursday, calling them "heroes." The president singled out Israeli tank soldier Matan Angrest for praise.

"He went through real hell," Trump stated, "But Matan did not break, and today he stands as a living testimony to the resilience of the Jewish people. Matan, you are a true inspiration to us all."

Meanwhile, U.S. officials explained that the F-35 jets intended for Saudi Arabia will be less advanced than those operated by Israel, preserving Israel's "qualitative military edge," according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Israeli tanks are parked in a staging area near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

In Jerusalem, Netanyahu also reiterated that there will be no Palestinian state, even if that means sacrificing normalized relations with Saudi Arabia.

"Our opposition to a Palestinian state in any area west of the Jordan – this opposition exists and remains, and has not changed one bit," Netanyahu declared.

Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar charges that the Palestinian Authority has not only refused to stop payments to terrorists and their families, but has doubled them.

Sa'ar shared a post on X showing that between 2024 and 2025, "Pay to Slay" payments went from $144 million to $214 million.