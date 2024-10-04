Israel Attacks Hezbollah's Intel HQ as US, Israel Discuss Iran Oil Strikes; Prices Soar

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel's ground troops and Air Force continue to destroy Hezbollah's terrorists and resources. Meanwhile, reports that Israel could strike Iran's oil facilities in response to the Islamic regime's massive missile attack sent oil prices soaring.

Israel Fighting Hezbollah & Hamas at the Same Time

Israeli jets again attacked targets in Beirut and its suburbs on Thursday and Friday. One target was Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters and another strike was meant to hit the terror group's reported new top leader Hashem Safieddine as he met with other officers not already taken out by previous strikes.

In the West Bank city of Tulkarem, bodies were rushed to a local hospital after an Israeli airstrike aimed at the local Hamas leader. Palestinians claim the bombing killed 18 people and injured many others. Hamas' popularity has surged in the radicalized region near Tel Aviv.

Israel Defense Forces troops in southern Lebanon are taking a heavy toll on Hezbollah fighters. The IDF estimates approximately 100 killed over the course of the last day. One of those was the officer responsible for the rocket attack that killed 12 children on a soccer field in the Druze community of Majdal Shams in July.

IDF Chief Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari indicated troops are determined to wipe out Hezbollah's presence and extensive infrastructure located so close to the Israeli border, saying it is "part of our efforts to make sure that the residents of northern Israel can return to their homes in safety and security without the threat of Hezbollah on their doorstep."

US Tries to Control Israeli Response to Iran's Massive Attack

At the same time, U.S. officials are working to get Israel to show restraint when it retaliates for Iran's missile barrage against Israel earlier this week.

President Joe Biden admits the two allies are discussing an Israeli attack on Iranian oil facilities.

That has energy analysts worried as oil prices rise.

Sara Vakhshouri of SVB Energy International stated, "Looking at where the prices will go, definitely it depends on where the destruction would be and how much oil is going to be taken off the market."

European Union official Josep Borrell is more worried about Israel attacking the Iranian regime's nuclear facilities. He insists the Jewish nation not launch strikes, warning no one knows what kind of radioactive dangers could be unleashed by blowing up such facilities.

"These attacks are extremely dangerous and have a serious potential to create consequences on an incalculable scale," Borrell declared.

Ten members of the United Nations Security Council are going further – demanding that all sides in the conflict stop fighting now. Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Guyana's U.N. ambassador, announced, "We condemn the current cycle of violence and call for an immediate end to all hostilities."

Yet, the violence goes on. Yemen's Houthis continue to blow up ships that might have anything to do with Israel, such as a British oil tanker that was attacked Thursday in the Red Sea.

And in Gaza, IDF soldiers fight day and night against what remains of Hamas in Gaza, still hoping to rescue the Israelis being held hostage in that area.

The Iranians just released a new video of what it claims were Tehran's rockets roaring off to hit Israel in Tuesday's barrage. It's meant as a reminder that Tehran can launch again if necessary.

