IDF: Hezbollah was Planning Galilee Invasion Bigger than October 7th

JERUSALEM, Israel – In southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces are showing the world that Hezbollah was set to use many homes just across the border from Israel as launching pads for a massive invasion of the Jewish nation.

Walking from one shot-up house to another in southern Lebanon, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari declared, "Every house is a terror base. I wanted you to see with your own eyes what we found here today."

Then Hagari described how Hezbollah's elite Radwan units were set to strike Israel from six locations in southern Lebanon simultaneously with some 4,000 to 6,000 terrorists.

He rummaged through military items in one residence as he said, “In this house a storage of gear waiting for Hezbollah's Radwan forces – waiting for Hezbollah's Radwan forces with vests, helmets, night vision."

Such an invasion by those troops could have dwarfed Hamas' October 7th attack in both size and brutality.

Hezbollah used homes throughout southern Lebanon to store, helmets, mines, and more.

Pointing to gear in another abandoned house, Hagari asked, “You see the hand grenades here? Sniper rifles, extremely high sniper rifles, shooting on our forces, shooting on our civilians from far away."

As Hezbollah's overlords in Iran must have realized when it hit Israel with more than 180 missiles, the Jewish nation would retaliate.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant promises to hit hard.

"Our attack will be lethal, precise, and above all, surprising," Gallant stated. They will not understand what happened and how it happened."

However, a senior Iranian military advisor is warning that for every location Israel hits, Iran will strike back at dozens of Israeli targets, civilian as well as military.



The Times of Israel reports some Gulf States say they'll close their airspace to Israeli aircraft carrying out strikes on Iran.

During Iranian officials' visits to these states, the Islamic regime has threatened them if they allow Israel to use their airspace for missions such as targeting Iran's oil facilities. Tehran would consider that an act of war. So, leaders of the Gulf States worry Iran would then hit their oil facilities.

Meanwhile, The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is back in the news.

It's believed at least nine Gazans on UNRWA's payroll took an active part in the brutal October 7th Hamas assault on Israel. So, there's fresh outrage this week that the committee choosing the winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize won't remove UNRWA's nomination.

Hillel Neuer of U.N. Watch is angry about predictions the agency could well win the peace prize. "It would be really an abomination. It would be obscene," Neuer declared.

Ayelet Samarano's son Yonatan was murdered on October 7th, and an UNRWA social worker hauled Yonatan's body off to Gaza. His mother is disgusted that UNRWA is still in the running for the prestigious prize.

"We're talking about an organization that's taking a very active part in the murder, rape, and kidnap of innocent people," Samarano stated.

The controversial U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the U.N.'s International Court of Justice were also nominated for the Peace Prize.

Both are viewed by many in Israel as biased against the Jewish nation.

In the end, none of the U.N. nominees for the prize won. It was awarded Friday to a Japanese organization of atomic bombing survivors.

