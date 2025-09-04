Huckabee to CBN News: Push for Palestinian State at UN, 'Insane' Move, 'Futile Effort'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee during an exclusive interview in Jerusalem, Sept. 4, 2025. Photo credit: CBN News.

JERUSALEM, Israel – In an exclusive interview with CBN News' Paul Petitte, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee discusses the importance of the Sept. 9th United Nations General Assembly gathering in New York, and why countries wanting to declare a Palestinian state is an “insane” move and a “futile effort.”

Huckabee explains what needs to change for Israel to win the global public relations battle and why the war against Hamas is a fight against "the most demonic forces ever unleashed on this earth."

To watch the full interview, click on the video below.