Houthi Missile Strikes Israel's Ben Gurion Airport as Israel Considers Direct Retaliation

Israeli security forces inspect a crater at the site where the Israeli military said a projectile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed in the area of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

JERUSALEM, Israel – A Houthi missile fired from Yemen hit Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Sunday, lightly wounding six people and delaying air traffic to and from Tel Aviv. Israel is considering direct retaliation against the Iranian-backed Houthis and is holding Iran responsible for the attack.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned, "Whoever harms us, we will harm sevenfold."

Israel Defense Forces sources say both the U.S.-made THAAD missile defense system and Israel's Iron Dome attempted to intercept the missile fired Sunday morning, but both failed to intercept or to stop debris from crashing into the ground not far from Ben Gurion's busy Terminal 3, according to Israel's Channel 14.

Authorities are still trying to determine whether the damage and injuries were caused by the missile itself, by shrapnel, or by debris from the interceptor.

Police are looking for additional fragments from the debris and possible hazardous materials that could have been carried with the missile.

JNS News reports panic at the airport during the attack, and uneasy moments afterwards for passengers whose flights out of Israel and connecting flights are now questionable.

