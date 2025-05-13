Hostage Alexander's Release Sparks Joy from Jerusalem to New Jersey as Trump Arrives in Saudi Arabia for Summit

JERUSALEM, Israel – Just hours after walking free from the captivity of a Hamas dungeon in Gaza, Edan Alexander enjoyed an emotional reunion with his family. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave credit for Alexander's release to President Donald Trump and the Israel Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, the president arrived in Saudi Arabia for what could be a historic Middle East visit.

Of the hostage release, Netanyahu declared, "This was achieved thanks to our military pressure and the political pressure exerted by President Trump. This is a winning combination."

In his first message Alexander thanked president Trump and wrote out "AM ISRAEL CHAI" ("The people of Israel Live").

President Trump noted, "He's coming home to his parents, which is really great news. I mean, to me it's big news. They thought he was dead. So that's that."

Netanyahu also said he spoke to the president after what many are concerned is a growing disagreement between the two leaders.

The prime minister explained, "He told me: 'I am committed to Israel. I am committed to continuing to work with you in close cooperation – to achieve all of our war goals: to release all the hostages, and to defeat Hamas. It goes together. The things are intertwined."

Still, some Middle East analysts see Alexander's release as a victory for Hamas. While the terror group received no compensation, they say that it succeeded in drawing the U.S. into pressuring Israel to end the war in Gaza.

All this on the eve of a major push by the IDF to defeat Hamas and President Trump's visit to the region.

President Trump arrived Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and was greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The goal of the trip is a potential diplomatic and economic bonanza that could bring as much as $1 trillion in investments in the U.S.

Regional leaders will participate in a summit on Wednesday that may include Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Some believe Crown Prince bin Salman may want to tie the establishment of a Palestinian state to normalizing relations with Israel.

It's this focus on a Palestinian state, along with the lure of a massive economic deal, that concerns many Christian organizations. It's why the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem is putting out a call to prayer that says, in part:

"We are calling on committed Christians everywhere to set themselves aside for more focused prayer over the coming days concerning the high-stakes diplomacy playing out before our eyes. This moment could bring great benefits for Israel and the entire region, or it could bring us closer to the dire prophetic judgment of Joel chapter three.

In Joel 3, verse 2, the Lord says, "I will also gather all nations, and bring them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat, and I will enter into judgment with them there ... they have also divided up My land."

