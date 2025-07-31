Canada Commits to Backing Palestinian State as Trump Objects; Critics Call it Reward for Hamas Terror

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand looks on as Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Canada became the latest country on Wednesday to commit to recognizing a Palestinian state. More than two dozen nations plan to back the two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared, "Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025.”

Carney announced the decision after a cabinet meeting, stating, "Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution – an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the state of Israel in peace and security.”

Carney said Canada wants the Palestinian Authority to lead the Palestinian state, but only if it implements needed reforms.

He outlined those reforms as "Including commitments by the Palestinian Authority's President (Mahmoud) Abbas to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state."

President Trump reacted strongly to Canada's stand, posting on Truth Social, "Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh Canada!!!"

Canada's decision follows the earlier announcement by the U.K.'s Prime Minister Keir Starmer to recognize a Palestinian state. CBN News' Raj Nair talked with Revelation TV's Simon Barrett, who says the P.A.'s goals are not to live side by side with Israel.

“Effectively, what they want is a means to destroy the State of Israel," Barrett stated. "This is part of the intentions of Fatah, which is the lead faction of the PLO, which runs the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah. It’s the same goals of Hamas that they wrote in 1987, (which) call for the destruction of the State of Israel and also Jews around the world.”

Barrett believes these announcements by the U.K. and Canada send a message to Hamas.

“What message is this sending Hamas? Barrett asked. "This is sending Hamas (that) they don’t need to negotiate. They don’t need to release the hostages. And if they continue their violence and terrorism against Israel, then they will be rewarded with stateship.”