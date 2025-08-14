On Battlefront of Truth, Israel's Defenders Challenge Critics to Survey Situation for Themselves

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a reception on Wednesday night that Israel is fighting a historical battle for truth as other powerful influencers are challenging Israel's critics to come see for themselves what is really happening on the ground in the Middle East.

Netanyahu addressed a Newsmax reception in Jerusalem, telling attendees, "Seven fronts against Iran and its proxies, the eighth front – the battle for truth."

The prime minister said Israel is being accused on two fronts.

"The first front is the actual battle zones. We have sent millions and millions of text messages, phone calls. This has never happened before in a war, that the army that is fighting terrorists in an urban environment calls on the civilians in enemy territory to leave, and the enemy shoots them if they try to leave. And then Israel is blamed for genocide. That's ridiculous. It is a blatant falsehood," Netanyahu declared.

The second is the accusation that Israel is starving the people of Gaza.

He asserted, "If we had a starvation policy, now, nearly two years after the beginning of the war, everybody in Gaza would be dead. But they're not, because that's not our policy. Our policy is the exact opposite. We sent in two million tons, 1.9 million tons of food and medical aid into Gaza."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Tim Ballard, the man that the movie The Sound of Freedom is based on, came to the region to help the Druze and Christians inside Syria who are suffering a genocide at the hands of Islamists. He told CBN News, "And here's the shock: I thought we were the tip of the spear, right? I was wrong. We were not – I was shocked, and tearfully shocked, to find out that the IDF has been out there without cameras, without fanfare."

He added, "They've been out there rescuing the Christians and the Druze, and I'm talking like major efforts. I'm like, who are you guys?"

Ballard insists this is not the story being told in the West.

"Because Tucker Carlson and my friend Candace (Owens) and everyone else is saying (of Israel), 'You're a land-grabbing pedophile – you know, predatory bad guys – that's not what I'm saying. I'm saying, are people who are only doing this for, I don't see much geopolitical strategy in what they're doing. They don't want anyone to know. They're just helping people who are dying and bleeding and being raped and sent to sex markets. And I just felt the Spirit of God, just like they got them wrong. The West has them wrong."

Ballard is calling on his friends, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, to come to Israel and see things for themselves.

"If you want to talk about Israel, Tucker and Candace, come to Israel. I'll come with you. I love them, Candace. Candace has supported her rescue efforts for years. She's donated so much money. I love Candace Owens. I love her, and I don't understand. I just want to say, well, you just be open enough to come. Come. I will come with Candace. I will come with Tucker, I will come, I will take them across the border. I will show them the kids. I will walk them into Gaza."

Netanyahu says the fact that lies have consequences is proven through history.

"I think this battle for truth has historical, tragic historical, antecedents. My father was a great historian of the Jewish people and a great historian of the Jews and the Middle Ages. In the Middle Ages, every single massacre that the Jews suffered was preceded by a campaign of vilification and lies."