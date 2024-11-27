Battling the 'Silent Killer': The Health Benefits of Gratitude and How to Achieve Them

We are reminded throughout thousands of years of Holy Scripture of the importance of giving thanks for our spiritual well-being. Now, doctors also recommend developing a deep sense of gratitude because of the health benefits.

Gratitude Lowers Stress

Research overwhelmingly shows an attitude of gratitude is good for our health, both mentally and physically, primarily because it reduces stress, the so-called "silent killer."

Dr. Anna Ord, Regent University Dean of the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences told CBN News that when our brain focuses on gratitude, levels of the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline drop, leading to a better outlook on life and improved health.

"We're sleeping better. We are more motivated to exercise and eat well. We're more motivated to take care of ourselves," she said. "Research has shown that lower levels of those stress hormones, they're better for your immune system. We're getting sick less. We are recovering quicker. (It) lowers blood pressure."

The good news is even people who lack a sense of gratitude can develop one.

Neuroplasticity

"So there is a big word that we use, called 'neuroplasticity.' So in layman's terms, what it means is that our brain can actually, it can change over time, based on our experiences," Ord explained.

She says when our minds repeatedly dwell on negative thoughts, these neuropathways can become ingrained in our brains and we will automatically use them. By intentionally changing those thought patterns to the positive, however, we can create new, positive, neuropathways.

"That is how we kind of rewire our brain to now use those pathways, more kind-of positive thinking pathways, that will in turn, translate to those health benefits," Dr. Ord said.

Creating New Neuropathways

Experts believe one of the best ways to train, or re-train, our mind is to dwell on our blessings. That could involve beginning each day with a gratitude list. Christian writer Ann Voskamp, author of Gifts and Gratitudes, told CBN News by focusing on our blessings each morning we set the tone for the rest of the day.

"If you can pick up a pen and just write down even three things that you're grateful for each day as you begin the day and train your eyes to see," she said, "What you're doing is expanding your perspective to see joy throughout the rest of the day."

For some, that can be easier said than done.

"I completely resonate and understand how difficult it is when you're in deep traumatic grief or dealing with chronic pain," Voskamp said. "Can you go ahead and pick up God's Word and write down that you're grateful for one promise of His? I think focusing on, we don't give thanks to God because of how we feel. We give thanks to God because of who He is."

Thank Others and Thank God

In addition to keeping a journal, experts recommend expressing gratitude to others in writing, such as a handwritten note, or an email, as well as in-person, whether a loved one or a stranger.

"That also has tremendous effect on our mood and our lower anxiety levels, improved relationships and just overall sense of wellbeing," Dr. Ord said.

Perhaps most important, we should begin our prayers by giving thanks.

"Philippians 4:6 says, 'Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation by prayer and petition,' With what? 'With thanksgiving, make your request known to God,'" Voskamp pointed out.

So while some people feel their lives need to improve before they can feel grateful, experts believe it's actually the other way around. By giving thanks regularly we become ever more grateful and experience more joy, regardless of our circumstances.

