'A Walking…Miracle': Singer Should Be Dead, but Believes God Saved the Day

Christian singer Emerson Day doesn’t waste a moment when asked to reflect on the most incredible miracle she’s experienced.

Day, who recently survived a potentially deadly accident, told CBN News on the red carpet at the K-LOVE Fan Awards last month she believes God healed her.

“Recently, I was in a really bad accident and I lacerated my liver,” she said. “And they told me that I probably would not live through that — and, miraculously, I did.”

Not only did she remarkably survive, but doctors also noticed something else worth mentioning. In fact, Day went to a follow-up appointment after the accident and medical professionals were stunned by what they observed.

“They said, ‘Hey, like how many blood transfusions did you have?'” she recalled. “And I said, ‘None.’ And the guy that was looking at my paperwork, he said, ‘Well, your numbers show that you had one.'”

For her part, Day didn’t seem too stunned by the revelation, and she had the perfect response for the individuals reviewing her medical files.

“I said, ‘Well, the Heavenly Father gave me one, but I did not have one while I was in this hospital,'” she said of the transfusion.

Ultimately, the singer believes the Lord saved her as she’s now completely healthy.

“I really feel like God spared my life that day,” Day said. “And I do feel like a walking, living, breathing miracle.”

She continued, “[I’m] completely healthy … and I should not be — that’s the miracle part. I should not be, but I am.”

Day previously shared in a Facebook Reel posted Jan. 1 that she started 2024 “coming out of ICU following a hunting accident.” She had fallen 12 feet, dislocated her shoulder, and lacerated her liver.

The singer experienced what she called a “long road to recovery.”

“Despite 2024 being one of the hardest years I’ve faced, God was faithful and 2024 will go down as the year of healing,” she wrote. Read more here.