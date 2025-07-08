Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow Announce Birth of Baby Girl: 'Created in the Image of God'

Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow are celebrating the birth of their baby girl, Daphne Reign Tebow, announcing she was born on Sunday, July 6th.

"Our daughter is here! We couldn't be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life," Demi-Leigh posted. "Thank you to everyone who's been praying with us over her arrival. We are so incredibly thankful for all of the love and support we've felt."

The next day, the new mom went on to post some color photos and revealed their reasons for the name they chose:

"Daphne is a name that's been close to my heart since I was a little girl. I never got to meet my mom's mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me. She was so special to my mom and I — a tiny, kind and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel and made everyone feel seen and special. I used to tell my mom, 'I want to be just like Ouma Daphne one day.' I've loved this name since I was a little girl and for as long as I can remember I always said that if I ever get blessed with a daughter, I'll name her Daphne. Shortly after Tim and I got married, I shared that desire with him, and thankfully he loved the name just as much as I did!"

"And Reign… it's a name that holds so much meaning. It's inspired by a precious little girl Tim and I have loved deeply for years. Her story has shaped our hearts in ways I can't even begin to explain. But more than anything, her name reminds us that when you're adopted into God's family, you become a child of the King. You were made to rule and reign—not in power, but in purpose, love, and identity."

"So here she is — our daughter. Our answered prayer. Daphne Reign Tebow — created in the image of God. Royalty as His princess. Our biggest prayer over her life is to reign in God's purpose for her life."

On June 30th, Demi-Leigh had posted as she was turning 30 and reflecting on God's goodness in her life. "I'm entering a new decade with so much hope and anticipation to see the God-stories that will come from this new adventure of stewarding this little life we've been blessed with."

In January, the famous couple revealed their good news with a heartwarming video of them walking through a field and pausing to kiss at a fence. That's where Tim displayed the sonogram images of their unborn little one. The news immediately went viral with millions of views.

"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," Demi said. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together."

"Our Savior gave us the ultimate amount of grace, and I see Tim live that out as a walking example every single day... that is something that will be so instrumental," she continued.

The Tebows are known for their strong pro-life beliefs and ministry efforts to bless people born with disabilities and to rescue victims of human trafficking.

They're also very vocal about their faith in Jesus Christ.

During their annual Night to Shine prom event for the disabled, Tim said last year, "We believe in Jesus as our greatest example, our how, and the answer. He loved us enough to give everything so that we could be reconciled with Him, and as Jesus accomplished His mission to save us from sin and separation from God, He also saved us for the mission of spreading the Gospel and loving people."

Tim, a former NFL quarterback, and Demi-Leigh, a former Miss Universe, were married in 2020. At the time, Tim said, "I've been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I'm marrying Demi. I can't wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait."

Since then, they've devoted their energy to multiple ministry efforts through the Tim Tebow Foundation. The ministry's motto is, "Until all are free ... Until all are celebrated ... Until all are loved."