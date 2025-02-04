Super Bowl Players Using Their Platform to Promote Faith: 'Just Giving Glory to God'

NEW ORLEANS - Super Bowl 59 is just a few days away and this year's big game is at the Caesar's Superdome here in the Crescent City.

The traditional Super Bowl opening night kicked off on Monday, and CBN Sports was there to talk to some of the players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

More than 200 million are expected to watch the Super Bowl this year, and the players know there's no bigger stage to proclaim the gospel.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, "It's important to me every single day. It's not about football, it's just giving glory to God for being able to walk around and live my life, to have a beautiful family, to be able to have the impact on others and I'm going to use that stage and that platform win or lose to give glory back to Him, to hopefully bring others closer to Him and that they can have the same love for life that I have because of that."



PHOTO: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes participates in Super Bowl 59 Opening Night, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Chiefs Wide Receiver Justin Watson said, "It's humbling. Kind of each day and especially each game I just say 'God use me for your glory' and that doesn't mean winning football games always but just to be in a position and this platform and knowing it's by His grace and His providence is just, is just know that He's treating me much better than anything I deserve."

Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert said, "I believe. I'm a Christian, and it's so, it's so important to have a solid foundation and that, my mom instilled that in me. And you know all credit goes out to Him. And you know I'm just so blessed that He's been giving me this opportunity you know to show the skills that He gave me on such a big platform."

Eagles Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. said, "There's been times I've had injuries, I've been out for like a year, for the season, and I have to come back harder, come back from those, recovered from that. I feel like those have been really tough but God really got me through it."

New Orleans is known for its spicy cuisine. This year, at Super Bowl 59, we're seeing an additional bit of "salt" sprinkled in amongst the players.