Saints' Derek Carr Praises God's Goodness Despite Wife's Injury in Explosion and Later Miscarriage

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr stood before a church crowd in Las Vegas earlier this week, testifying of God's goodness even in the midst of a few storms that have shaken his family.

The four-time Pro Bowl player preached at ChurchLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday and opened up about how his wife suffered a recent miscarriage while at the same time addressing rumors surrounding his shoulder injury.

"Yes, I have a shoulder injury," Carr pointed out. "Despite what ESPN says and what some lady on the podcast might think, I have an MRI report to prove it. The team knows about it. We've been in constant communication. There's nothing wrong. We're figuring it out, and we're going to go forward with that."

"I've been dealing with this, and I've been dealing with people lying about me," Carr continued. "And I'm like, Lord, why do I have to continue to deal with this nonsense?"

Those career-related rumors are not the only difficulties Carr has been going through.

He told the crowd that while on vacation, he and his wife, Heather, and their four children had become extremely ill. And worse, his wife got burned and had to be taken to the emergency room after their fire pit exploded as she was trying to light it.

"We're outside and we're playing, and my wife goes over to light our new little fire thing so the kids can sit around it, and it explodes," Carr said. "Right in her face, propane fire, boom. She's on fire."

"It's crazy, second-degree burns on her arm, her whole arm, her face, her neck, all this stuff. Praise God, she's doing great. If you look at her arm, if I never told you that story, you wouldn't even be able to know. It's unbelievable what God has done," he added.

However, a couple of days later, while the football player was out of town, Carr said, his wife had to be rushed to the emergency room because she was not doing well.

"She had been struggling with some health stuff, and we've been walking through it, [we've] been going through it and praying about it and going through that together," he explained.

Carr continued, "We get there, and after all the tests and after hours, we're in there for a while, and they finally come back and they say, 'We have great news.' Because you know every word that comes to mind is coming to mind; what is really going on? This was a scary situation to see your wife like that. They come in: 'Great news. You are completely fine.' We're like, 'What? But what is happening?'''

"We're thankful, we're celebrating. All we've prayed is that she would be OK. But what we didn't know, which came to a complete shock and surprise to us is that we had a miscarriage," Carr expressed. "We didn't know we had a baby, and now we're hit with this and this emotional toll of, wait, we had a child?"

Carr, who has been outspoken about his faith in Christ during his whole career, said he knows he will get to see his child again one day.

"I don't just have four babies, we have five. One is in heaven. We have three little boys and a little girl, and we'll get to meet the other one when we get to heaven someday," he shared.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback then advised against judging other people and thinking "the worst, when you don't really know what people are going [through]."

"Twitter and Instagram has ruined things for some people. Because now all these people think that they have voices that have to be heard, and so like some people's voices don't need to be heard right now," he chided.

"Not one of our opinions in here matters. Did you know that? The only opinion that matters...is the Word of God. And everything must bow at that."

Carr said there has been a silver lining during all the hardships. His three sons were all baptized recently.

"It doesn't really matter what we're going through right now," Carr shared. "That is the biggest win you could ever give me. If our children will follow Jesus and openly declare that they want to follow God for the rest of their life, you can count us winners."