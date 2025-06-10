Nicole Scherzinger's Pro-God, Pro-Life Speech Goes Viral After Her Big Tony Award Win

Nicole Scherzinger accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Sunset Blvd." during the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Nicole Scherzinger won the Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a musical for her performance in "Sunset Boulevard."

However, the former Pussycat Dolls lead singer didn't just win an award this week, she delivered one of the most pro-life, pro-family, pro-God messages on the Tony Awards stage.

"First of all, I just have to thank God for carrying me every step of the way. I give (Him) all the glory," she said fighting back tears Sunday night.

"I want to thank my mom, who had me at 18 and gave everything up for me. My dad, my sister, Keala, and my tutu and papa who instilled in me an unshakeable faith."

During the 78th Tony Awards, Scherzinger shared she was grateful for the opportunity to play Norma Desmond and live out her dream.

"Growing up, I always felt like I didn't belong. But you all have made me feel like I belong, at last. So if there is anyone out there who feels like they don't belong, or your time hasn't come, don't give up. Just keep on giving and giving because the world needs your love and your light now, more than ever. This is a testament that love always wins."

"Sunset Boulevard," which is based on the 1950 film by Billy Wilder, opened in 2023 in London's West End. The show transferred to Broadway in October.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, "I believe God has a plan for all of us—a plan and a purpose. I believe you just have to listen to the whispers of your heart and trust Him."

"I see now that this show, and telling Norma's story, was God's divine plan for me all along," Scherzinger continued. "There was a purpose behind all the patience, pain, and pushbacks that have been scattered amongst the beauty of my life so far."

"It's funny how God brings you back to your roots and the initial desire He placed on your heart. Theater was where everything started for me," she added.

The 46-year-old was born in Honolulu, but grew up in Louisville Kentucky, and was brought up Catholic. She reportedly attends church at least twice a week, either in person or online, according to the publication, Women Alive.

"My faith keeps me super grounded," she told the outlet, adding, "For me, I am very spiritual, so I like to say that God has bigger plans, and a bigger imagination than we could ever [have]. We actually limit ourselves with how we think.'"

Scherzinger says her upbringing instilled in her certain values, including honoring life.

She previously told the Daily Mail that her family is "really hardcore" against abortion because her mother was faced with that decision at the age of 18 when pregnant with Nicole.

Scherzinger shares her convictions are so strong that she nearly turned down the role of "Penny Johnson" in ABC's remake of "Dirty Dancing," because she gets an illegal abortion.

"I got the role and I almost didn't take it because I didn't want to promote abortion, because my character has an abortion," she told the outlet. "But I was like, hopefully, they can learn from you know her ways and I can be a positive influence."

"My mum got pregnant with me when she was 17 and had me when she was 18. She chose (life)," she continued. "Her parents were never going to let her have an abortion. So I came out, so I just want to, you know, encourage everybody to keep your babies."

Even with her success in music, TV, and film, Scherzinger has never shied away from her faith, even in the face of criticism.

Right before the presidential election in November, the singer issued an apology for posting a positive comment on Russell Brand's Instagram post of him wearing a red hat that said "Make Jesus First Again." Brand captioned the post "God Bless America."

In a now-deleted comment, Scherzinger wrote, "Where do I get this hat?" along with a prayer hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Fans criticized her for the comment in support of Brand whose spiritual transformation took place as he was accused of "rape, sexual assaults, and emotional abuse" by five women in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times of London, Variety reports.

Additionally, fans took issue with the hat which is reminiscent of President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" hats.

Scherzinger issued an apology the next day for "the hurt caused" by her engagement with "some social media posts," but made clear that her comment was only about the fact that she loves Jesus.

"I made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion," she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "If you know me, you know that like so many others, in times of adversity and uncertainty, I turn to my faith. I believed that the posts I engaged with were about encouraging people to choose love and faith — 'putting Jesus first.' For me Christ embodies peace, compassion, hope, and above all — unconditional love, especially for those who may feel it the least right now."

"I come from a place of love, and I will always support values that bring us closer together. It's so important we come together with compassion, and love one another more now than ever," Scherzinger concluded.

