Musk's 'Cancel Netflix' Boycott Gains Traction in Backlash Against 'Demonic' Trans Shows for Kids

Elon Musk has joined with a growing wave of conservatives canceling their Netflix subscription after finding out the streaming platform has been pushing pro-transgender ideology in their children's programming.

The Tesla CEO sent a clear message to his more than 226 million followers on Wednesday morning: "Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids."

That message came after the popular account LibsofTikTok called out Netflix for targeting children with transgender ideology through different shows on its platform.

One post shows a scene from the film "Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog." It promotes a boy cross-dressing as a girl to "express" himself.

WTF. This is a scene from a movie on @Netflix called "Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog"



It promotes boys crossdressing as girls to "express" themselves.



This show is recommended for CHILDREN of ALL AGES.



CANCEL NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/4i0gssvBSQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

The show "The Baby Sitters Club" includes a scene in which one of the babysitters shames hospital staff for "misgendering" a child she watches. The character also demands that staff refer to and treat a boy as a girl.

The popular X account also criticized programming like "Transformers Earthspark" and "Dead End: Paranormal Park" for targeting similar content to children as young as seven.

In a separate post, LibsofTikTok points out that the Netflix show "Dead End: Paranormal Park," features an episode where the protagonist, Barney Guttman, tells another character he is transgender.

OMG. Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.



This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS



It’s being promoted on @netflix kids now.



Parents- BEWARE pic.twitter.com/gh5UZftKns — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2025

The show's creator, Hamish Steele, also came under fire for calling conservative influencer Charlie Kirk a "Nazi" after his death and "had a meltdown because people were mourning him."

Musk shared that clip and said the streaming platform is pushing "pro-transgender on children" by promoting the show.

Steele fired back at the claim saying, "It's all lies and slander! Netflix is NOT promoting at the moment!"

But according to Variety, while the show was canceled in 2023, all episodes remain available to stream on the platform under the Netflix Kids home page.

The short clip of the show was enough to spark outrage about the content Netflix exposes to children.

"Absolutely disgusting!! Netflix is pushing woke Democrat gender ideology and 'non-binary' propaganda onto kids," Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X. "My Protect Children's Innocence Act makes it a felony to mutilate children's bodies under the guise of so-called 'gender-affirming care.' No child should ever be a victim to this abuse!"

Additionally, Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) shared a clip of the popular show "Cocomelon," which depicted two gay dads apparently raising a transgender baby.

"Demonic," he wrote in the caption.

Hundreds have now posted images online showing the confirmation page to their subscriptions being canceled.

"Transgender propaganda isn't just quietly lurking in the background on Netflix," wrote investigative journalist James Esses on X. "They are actively pushing it on users."

Musk, who revealed last year he was "tricked" into allowing one of his children to begin transgender puberty blockers, has become vocally critical of LGBTQ advocacy.

In a 2024 interview with Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, Musk criticized his child's transition, saying the "woke mind virus" had "killed" his estranged child. He also called the use of preferred pronouns an "aesthetic nightmare."

As a result of the brewing controversy, Netflix stocks have dipped for the fourth day in a row.

CBN News has reached out to Netflix for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

