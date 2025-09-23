'Malcolm in the Middle' Star Frankie Muniz Declares He's 'Proud' to 'Live for Jesus'

Former “Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz — who has since left his career in Hollywood and is now a racing professional — took to social media Sunday to say he is “proud” to “live for Jesus Christ.”

“Happy Sunday!” wrote the 39-year-old celebrity in a post to his X account. “I am proud to say I live for Jesus Christ. Who’s with me?”

At the time this story was published, the post had been “hearted” more than 93,000 times and had been responded to and shared thousands of times.

Among those who praised Muniz’s post was “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure, who wrote, “Let’s GO!!! Praise God.”

Muniz, who stars in “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair,” an upcoming Disney+ reboot of the original sitcom, has been bold about sharing his Christian faith.

In January, for example, he posted a funny video of himself to Instagram, singing along to the worship song “Build My Life” by Pat Barrett before being pulled over by a police officer.

“Hilarious contrast of feeling good, praising God, to being pissed off in the matter of minutes,” he wrote in the caption of the video. “All part of his plan, so you have to trust the good and the bad. I was going through old photos and videos on my phone and I found these from 5 years ago.”

In a recent interview, Muniz, who in the past said he would never let his own child go into the movie business, said fleeing Los Angeles at the height of his fame “saved” his life.

“Honestly, I did not like LA,” he told Us Weekly. “So I moved to Arizona, and I love it. I feel like it saved my life in the sense that I started enjoying the little aspects of life more, like hiking [and] going to the grocery store, because it was easy.”

He made similar comments in December 2023, telling the Los Angeles Times, “Moving to Scottsdale in 2008, I think, saved my life. I’m 38. I’ve still never had a sip of alcohol; I’ve never done drugs — I’ve never, done anything.”

