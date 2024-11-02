Hollywood Actor Shares Powerful Redemption Story: 'God Loves'

Eric Close arrives at the 46th Annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor Eric Close loves a good redemption story. That’s why he signed on to star in “Average Joe,” a film about Joe Kennedy, the high school football coach who won a major U.S. Supreme Court victory in his years-long battle to pray following games on the 50-yard line.

“I love second-chance stories,” Close told CBN News.

The “Nashville” star, who portrays Kennedy, said the movie tells the former coach’s story of persisting, never giving up, and “ultimately finding faith.” Close said perseverance is a key fixture of Kennedy’s story, as the coach faced a plethora of adversarial moments in his life before finding Christianity.

“I admired his conviction — the willingness to fight for his convictions and for what he felt was right,” Close said. “Regardless of the negative fallout that would come his way, the threats, the loss of work.”

Before his June 2022 Supreme Court victory, Kennedy spent seven years in a volleying legal battle with the Bremerton School District in Washington state, which ultimately led to the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District in June 2022 — a decision that upheld his right to pray after games, and found the government should not punish private religious acts like prayer.

Close said portraying Kennedy in “Average Joe” drives home the reality that it’s “important to do the right thing as often as you can.”

Before finding Jesus, Kennedy faced a difficult childhood and was filled with anger. At one point, he was an atheist who saw his relationships fall apart; but discovering Jesus changed everything.

“One of the aspects … that I loved about this film is that every person matters — everybody matters,” he said. “God loves; His love is so far and wide and reaches to everybody.”

And that love — and faith — can inspire people to take a stand and do the right thing, even when it’s difficult or seems insurmountable, Close said.

“Through faith, nothing is impossible; you can overcome these challenges,” he said. “You never know when that moment might happen when we’re called to step up and stand for something and make a difference.”

Ultimately, Close said he wants to see how Kennedy was brought through many events in his life before he was prepared for his prayer battle.

“He had to get there through lots of different battles and fights in his life that gave him that strength and that fortitude,” the actor said. “I think the catalyst that took him over the edge and really allowed him to step out there and risk it all for this — for something he firmly believed in — was his faith and trusting that no matter what, God had his back.”