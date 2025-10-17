Forrest Frank Replies to Jelly Roll in Awards Show Debate About Profiting 'From Jesus for Jesus'

Christian artist Forrest Frank is setting the record straight over a controversial debate brewing online about his stance against accepting awards for his Christian music.

Days ahead of the GMA Dove Awards last month, Frank took to Instagram to tell his fans and followers that he would not be attending the award show, citing personal convictions.

"As Christians, it is hard to draw the line in the sand of being 'in the world, but not of the world,'" he began that video. "I am convicted, personally, that a line that I can draw is that I will not receive a trophy for something that is from Jesus and for Jesus."

"I have decided to take a stance of non-participation," he continued. "I will not be attending the Doves or the Grammys [awards show]. I hope to be an example to the youth that the trophy is our salvation. The trophy is that my name is listed in the Book of Life and I get to have eternal life."

And while many applauded Forrest for his convictions, including industry artists like CeCe Winans, Pat Barrett, Darlene Zschech, and newer artist Seph Schlueter, Grammy Award-winning artist Jelly Roll took issue with Frank's position.

"Won't receive [a] trophy for something from Jesus for Jesus, but will take the profits from something from Jesus for Jesus. Maybe I'm missing something here lol," he commented on the post.

Frank's fan base was quick to call out Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord.

"Wow, your true colors are really showing through with that comment, one user commented."

"The Holy Spirit moves uniquely, and Forrest is just expressing his personal conviction towards the awards," another person explained. "One person's convictions may not be a conviction to others, and that has to [be] accepted and equally challenged in good faith. You are both incredible vessels for the Lord's work and you're both crushing it!!"

Jelly Roll toned down his comment later, adding:

"This is an interesting take—I dig it, how do you think this compares as profiting from the same music. I love that you said 'I don't want to get a trophy for something that's from Jesus for Jesus' which is awesome—but also make MILLIONS of dollars doing that same thing that is From Jesus for Jesus."

Frank initially shared that he wasn't going to respond to Jelly Roll's comment to avoid "any unnecessary drama," but later said he felt inclined to do so after national news outlets began to report on his video.

In the caption, Frank dispelled any rumors that the pair were at odds, writing, "We serve a God of unity & forgiveness. His name is Jesus. @jellyroll615 & I got to hop on the phone recently and we are GOOD. Actually, in my head we were never not good. I love these questions & I don't think we should ever shy away from them as believers."

In the video, the 30-year-old went on to describe how he came to that decision, saying it has weighed on him for years.

"All I'm going to say to you, Jelly, is I love this question," Frank said. "This is the question that kept me from making Christian music for so many years, because I didn't want to make a business out of worship music. I didn't want to make a business out of Jesus, and so I actually didn't participate."

The TikTok breakout singer then explained that he believed God urged him to share his music. He went on to say that what he does with the money that comes from that is between him and God.

"What I do with that money after it legally comes to me, I'm never going to tell anybody, because your left hand isn't supposed to know from your right hand," he explained. "I might give 90% of my money away, I might give 10% of my money away, somewhere in between, but y'all are never going to know that because that's my relationship with Jesus. But I love this conversation, and I'm willing to be refined in any area."

Frank closed out the message, extending an olive branch to Jelly Roll: "I'm a safe place for you, bro. Whether that's on the phone or on here on social media. I'm for you, bro. God is for you. He has a plan for your life."

Despite not showing up to the Dove Awards, Frank won three awards, including Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll won three Dove Awards, including Song of the Year for his collaboration with Brandon Lake on "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

Other Christian artists have also created content addressing why they struggle to accept awards for music that comes from their "quiet time" spent with the Lord.

Worship leader and songwriter Jeremy Riddle shared on social media earlier this week that he believes "the GMA Dove Awards system of rewarding is not Christian."

And while he admitted that he has been an "accomplice" in the system, he wanted to speak on the subject to help others to "have eyes to see."



The former Bethel Music worship leader said every award show has a value or metrics they use to give people awards.

"If you receive, for instance, Song of the Year, it is because your song was more popular [and] was played in more churches. Essentially, it is stream or 'sold' more copies than any other of your brothers or sisters. It is according to sales or popularity."

"[And] that is not a Christian value system. That is actually a secular value system," he went on. "I just have a hard time hearing Jesus saying, 'Well done, good and faithful servant, your project was streamed more times (and) was played in more churches than all your brothers and sisters. You outrank them in popularity.'"

The 47-year-old added that the awards system is "contrary to [God's] character and the Kingdom."

"We cut and paste what the world does, and that is offensive toward Heaven," Riddle continued, adding that the real mission for Christians is to be "the light and salt of the world."

"What would a truly Kingdom Award show look like?" Riddle questioned. "If we honor the way that Jesus honors...it would be transformational."