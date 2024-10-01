Ex-NBA Star Reveals Full Details of Why He Suddenly Retired: ‘I Gave Up Basketball to Follow Jesus’

Ex-NBA star AJ Griffin revealed over the weekend why he decided to abruptly quit the sport earlier this season, explaining he left basketball to “follow Jesus” and go into full-time ministry.

The former Atlanta Hawks forward, who agreed to a reported $250,000 buyout, said he became a Christian in 2020 and has since sought to live that faith out.

“I gave up basketball to follow Jesus,” Griffin said. “And I know that, in a lot of people’s eyes, that seems like … a loss in the world’s eyes. But I just want to let you guys know that I’m super excited, because I truly get to serve God … with my full ‘Yes,’ and I feel like letting go of basketball is allowing me to … go into full-time ministry and truly serving the Lord with all my heart — with all my time too, as well.”

He continued, “So, I’m just excited to see where that leads me.”

Watch Griffin’s full announcement:

He went on to say his values and heart changed after finding Jesus in 2020. While basketball was initially his everything, Griffin said God shifted his heart more and more toward Him.

“When I came to God, He truly showed me that we’re all made to glorify God,” he said. “We’re all made with a God-given purpose, but we must step into that.”

AJ Griffin on why he retired from basketball at the age of 21:



“I gave up basketball to follow Jesus.”



Griffin will purse being a full time minister.



Good luck to Griffin on his next journey! pic.twitter.com/U5xt2T8Du3 — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) September 29, 2024

Fellow basketball player Jonathan Isaac, an outspoken Christian who plays for Orlando Magic and recently launched Unitus, a values-based apparel company, praised Griffin’s move.

“Can’t say I’m not saddened!” Isaac wrote on X. “League lost a really good player and even better dude! I’m so proud of him for his heart and commitment to Christ and putting it on display. Can’t wait to see God’s will for his life continue to unfold!”

Can’t say I’m not saddened! League lost a really good player and even better dude! I’m so proud of him for his heart and commitment to Christ and putting it on display. Can’t wait to see God’s will for his life continue to unfold! https://t.co/eXYXUi6KAm — Jonathan Judah Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) September 30, 2024

Others are also supporting Griffin, though some have wondered why he couldn’t play basketball while pursuing ministry.

In his video, he made it clear he felt called to step away and fully devote himself to the Lord, pledging to make more social media content pointing people toward Christ.

“The only thing that truly matters is a relationship with Jesus,” he said. “I’m just excited to keep doing the work of the Lord.”

