EPIC Trailer: Start Date Revealed for 'The Chosen' Season 5 on Prime Video

Prime Video has announced that Season 5 of the global phenomenon "The Chosen: Last Supper" will premiere on June 15, 2025, in the United States. The series features 8 episodes and will debut in 3 parts over three weeks.

The first two episodes start on June 15, followed by 3 episodes on June 22, and the last 3 episodes on June 29.

Season 5 of the wildly popular series made its theatrical debut on March 28 in the U.S. and on April 11 internationally to huge box office success, grossing nearly $60 million and counting.

Ahead of the June 15 drop date, the biblical series’ creator and director, Dallas Jenkins, released a trailer teasing what’s to come in the latest episodes of the popular show about the life and times of Jesus.

Over the past 3 years, The Chosen's theatrical releases have grossed nearly $140 million worldwide in 55 countries.

This season opens the Bible to focus on the final week of Jesus' life on earth. Jonathan Roumie plays the role of Jesus in the series and described the story arc to CBN News.

"Steamroller. Bulldozer. Intensity. A melee of emotions and conflicts, climax of conflicts between Jesus and the authorities... climactic frustrations between Jesus and His disciples, their inability to get what He is telling them within days of it happening. It will be the most beautiful, the most complex, most intense season we have ever done," he said

Speaking to CBN News, Jenkins said each season of "The Chosen" has been spiritually challenging to him and his wife, Amanda.

"Every season, my wife Amanda says, 'We're not free from the lessons of the actual content itself,'" he said at the premiere of the latest season. "Season four was a lot about suffering; well, we went through a lot of that when we were filming season four, and I think it made us better filmmakers, better storytellers, and, hopefully, more Christlike."

The Chosen: Last Supper premieres on June 15th on Prime Video. You can catch up on Seasons 1 to 4 now on Prime Video.