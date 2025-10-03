'Duck Dynasty' Star 'Uncle Si' in Recovery After Second Hospitalization

"Duck Dynasty" star and beloved uncle, Silas "Si" Robertson, is on the mend after being hospitalized for an infection.

Robertson, who normally hosts his weekly podcast "Duck Call Room" with Justin Martin and Phillip McMillan, is absent as he's making his recovery a priority.

Martin, a longtime friend of the Robertson family and a general manager of the Duck Commander business, took to Instagram earlier this week to share more about Robertson's health.

"Before any rumors get started, yes, Uncle Si is in the hospital," he wrote on Instagram. "He's doing very well but was having a little trouble whooping a severe sinus infection."

"He's very much on the mend and will be discharged soon," Martin concluded. "It's awesome to be surrounded by guys who practice what they preach. Full story will drop on the @duckcallroom soon!"

As CBN News reported, this is Robertson's second hospitalization this year. In January, the A&E star fell from a boat and onto his oxygen tank during a hunting trip in Arkansas.

"Typical Silas Robertson: In a dang hurry to get out of the boat," Martin explained during one podcast episode, recalling the incident. "He went to take a long step instead of waiting for us to move the decoys and the shotguns...A BDH, a big dang hurry, and he fell."

"When he fell, he fell on his oxygen machine. You know how he wears it like a bandolier," Martin continued.

According to Martin, Robertson "bounced right back up."

"He didn't want anybody to see that he fell. The problem is you're covered in mud now, like we know you fell," he said, adding that Robertson tried to reassure the group that he was fine.

But Si's behavior was off.

"We get back to the clubhouse, and breakfast is done and we're looking up and there's no Si. He's just sitting outside in the cold. I immediately thought he had a concussion because it was out of character," he said. "He was real quiet, another red flag … no stories."

Robertson was taken to the local hospital, and thankfully, he only suffered minor injuries. He was given medication and sent home to recover.

The 77-year-old's second hospitalization comes five months after his brother and company founder Phil Robertson died after suffering from Alzheimer's disease.