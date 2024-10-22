Bluegrass Music Sensation Uses Her Talents to Glorify God

More music fans enjoy the sound of Bluegrass these days. An estimated 20 million Americans call themselves fans of the genre. Carley Arrowood may be one of the reasons why.

When Carley was just 10 years old, she fell in love with the fiddle. Now at age 28, she's one of the best Bluegrass fiddlers around. That's not all. She's a "triple-threat," meaning she's a talented musician as well as singer and songwriter. Most notably, she credits God for her success.

"I'm very blessed just right out the gate. It's like all of these, I don't know, accomplishments, and things that I've been able to do through the years, is just a testament to the Lord's faithfulness," she told CBN News.

Carley and her band play all types of Bluegrass music, including Gospel.

"Gospel music, Bluegrass Gospel, is pretty popular throughout the Bluegrass music scene," she said. "We're very passionate about our Gospel music. And it's important for us to let people know that the Lord loves them and that He calls them out of their sin and into the right way to live, and that's to glorify Jesus and know that he died for their sins."

She's part of a new generation.

"We are blessed to have a lot of friends our age in it that are also believers and are also passionate about it like we are," she said.

Carley and her band play instruments made by Christian craftsmen like Hooper guitars. They all have 1st Corinthians 10:31 engraved on the neck block, which says, "Do all to the glory of God."

Carley plays a fiddle fashioned by Bob Kogut, who prays over each instrument he creates, asking God to use it to further His Kingdom.

"I guess that's why I got the fiddle," Carley said.

Carley's songwriting reflects her walk with the Lord.

"When you're saved, He calls you, and you're His, and He chooses you and you're His forever," she said.

BELOW: Watch "I'll Fly Away" Featuring Carley Arrowood

Carley hopes that whether through her Live performances or recordings, her music will point people to God's love.

"I pray that whoever listens to it, whether they're our age, or younger, or older, that it comes across, and that it pierces their hearts, or that the Lord pierces their hearts with it," she said.

And while her primary focus remains glorifying God, Carley does have a secondary goal.

"It'd be nice to play the Opry one day, but I don't know if that'll ever happen. It's just whatever the Lord decides."

So remember the name Carley Arrowood. You're likely to hear it again as more people discover this rising Bluegrass sensation who uses her talent to glorify God.

