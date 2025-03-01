Actor Zachary Levi on 'Radical Surrender' to God's Plans, What True Faith Really Means

Actor Zachary Levi attends the premiere of "The Unbreakable Boy" at AMC Lincoln Square on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Actor Zachary Levi believes there’s beauty in “radical surrender” to God, an act he says will set people on the proper life path.

Levi, who stars in “The Unbreakable Boy” — a film about a family navigating the journey of a child who is both autistic and suffers from brittle bone disease — told CBN News he hopes this film leaves audiences with a deeper desire to connect with God.

“[I want audiences] to understand that, when we radically accept and radically surrender to God’s plan for our life, even though it is drastically different sometimes than what we thought it was going to be, the amount of peace and love and joy that can flow from that,” he said.

Levi, who portrays a father named Scott, whose son Austin struggles with the aforementioned diagnoses, said wrestling with God is “always folly,” and encouraged people to think deeper when they find themselves struggling with feelings that life isn’t turning out the way they had imagined.

“God’s like, ‘Do you know that I know more than you?'” he said. “And it’s hard, because, a lot of times it’s struggle that we’re going through. But there is light on the other side of the struggle.”

Levi said “The Unbreakable Boy” is a powerful film about understanding these realities and navigating the complexities of life.

“It’s humanity. … good, bad, messy, beautiful — all of it,” he said. “It’s not just sunshine, and butterflies, and feel good. Although there’s a lot of that in the movie too.”

Levi said the film obviously offers a unique struggle and journey of a family dealing with autism and brittle bone disease, but that it really reaches deeper into the general human experience.

“We’re all dealing with the human journey that we’re on,” he said. “And, then, on top of all of that, to be able to tell a story so beautifully and authentically about a child with autism and navigating those waters was something that was, I think, sorely lacking in the landscape.”