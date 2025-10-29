Prominent Bible Scholar Speaks to Proof for the New Testament

Prominent Bible scholar Dr. Craig Evans has spent decades studying, writing, and teaching about the New Testament. He's well-known for his work on the Gospels, the historic evidence for Christ, the Dead Sea Scrolls and the archaeology of the New Testament.

Evans, the distinguished research professor at The Bible Seminary and emeritus professor at Houston Christian University, spoke with CBN's Gordon Robertson on Thursday's The 700 Club about one of his latest projects: "Oracles of God: The Story of the New Testament." Watch that entire interview in the video above.

Fathom Entertainment is releasing CBN's "Oracles of God" documentary in theaters nationwide on November 2nd, 3rd, and 5th. Click here to get your tickets.

The film is being released as new research from the American Bible Society reveals that more than half of Americans say they're curious about the Bible and/or Jesus.

