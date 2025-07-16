'Leading the World in Worship for 25 Years': 1,200 Rally at Bethel for Worship Commissioning

ANALYSIS

The last book of the Bible reveals every nation, tribe, people, and tongue standing before God's throne in heaven, worshiping with loud voices the One who is surrounded by angels and living creatures. This week, 1,200 people are at Bethel Church for training, equipping, and commissioning to lead worship for multitudes on earth – as it is in heaven.

For 25 years, worship from Bethel Music has graced the nations, flowing from Redding, California, where the church is now hosting its largest-ever worship school. Well-known worship artists CeCe Winans, Darlene Zschech, Chris Tomlin, Don Potter, and others, as well as Pastor Jentezen Franklin, are paying tribute to Bethel Music's Brian and Jenn Johnson.

"Thank you for leading the world in worship for 25 years. You have been a blessing to my life, and I'm excited to see what God is going to do in the next," said best-selling and most-awarded Gospel artist CeCe Winans.

Her video remarks preceded images of a young African singing "The Goodness of God" into a water bottle, accompanied by a boy strumming a stick-like air guitar and other musicians worshipping with handmade instruments.

Artist Chris Tomlin considers it a privilege to call friends two of his most favorite people in the world – the Johnsons. "You'll never know this side of heaven but one day you'll see in full the incredible impact – all over the world – of Bethel Music through the leadership of Brian and Jenn (Johnson)," Tomlin said.

Pastor Jentezen Franklin, who is also a musician and vocalist, agreed. "Thank you for 25 years of the greatest songs and moments of worship," he said.

Bethel Church Pastor Bill Johnson shared a prophetic word he and his son, Brian, received years ago, indicating the younger Johnson would be like Charles Wesley who put biblical themes to music and lyrics. "It's kind of amazing and embarrassing that I get thanks for the music these guys write."

"To see the impact of what Brian, Jenn and their teams produce when they get before the Lord, and write to capture the heart of God" is admirable, the Bill Johnson told Bethel members and worship-school students who overflowed the church's main sanctuary.

Besides honoring Bethel Music, Bill Johnson remembered his parents who 54 years ago said yes to worship just as Brian and Jenn have pursued the presence of God. The next 25 years for Bethel Music will be like a birthing of what the Lord wants to release into the Body of Christ through his son and daughter-in-law, the senior Johnson senses.

"I do pray that what you've put in them would be birthed in a generation – an unsuspecting generation – that would find out why they're alive when they hear the words and songs that come forth from these two and their teams," Johnson said.

Another Bethel pastor, Kris Vallotton, said the Johnsons are like biblical King David and Israel's armies, together. "I saw Brian and Jenn as two commanders of armies that were setting up worship for warfare," Vallotton said, quoting 1st Chronicles 25 and Psalm 149.

Vallotton sees a prophetic mantle on Jenn Johnson, who is a prophetess writing worship songs that are weapons of spiritual warfare today.

Brian Johnson, Bethel's worship pastor, at one time suffered extreme panic attacks, writing a book titled When God Becomes Real about his journey to healing. God's going to use Brian Johnson's voice, Vallotton said, to bring deliverance to America.

He feels like God's given Johnson a song for America that will bring deliverance and straightened paths. "It's part of a second era, which will be the era of reformation," he said.

Reflecting on a bygone era, Bill Johnson remembers his dad teaching from scripture about ministering to God as kings and priests. "In this season, I remember my dad, mom and a group of people here in about 1971 – maybe late 70s – giving our yes and ourselves to worship. I remember the opposition," said Johnson.

He remembers watching his parents after their church members split over opposition to worship – singing songs to God, rather than about Him – only drawing 65 people to a sanctuary that seated 600 after the break in fellowship.

"There was a freshness, a presence in the room – and from there it began to increase and explode to multiple services," recalls Johnson.

He remembers his dad's teaching about the inner and outer court from Ezekiel. Johnson said to God, "I give You the rest of my life to teach me this one thing…what is it like to minister to You?'"