Israel Strikes Syria Near Damascus as Extremist Attacks and Sharia Spread

NORTHEAST SYRIA – Israel is responding to growing unrest inside Syria as tensions between local fighters and pro-government forces are increasing. Israeli drones carried out a strike near Damascus, calling it a "warning operation" to protect the Druze faith community.

Gunmen patrolled the streets of Damascus last week, following a deadly confrontation between local Druze gunmen and forces loyal to the Assad regime. At least ten people were killed, highlighting the deep mistrust and lack of control that still plagues the Damascus suburbs more than a decade into Syria's civil war.



Local resident Adnan Barakat said, "We are afraid because there are outlaw gangs. They are harming our nation, of course we are afraid, because there's nothing to deter them. Security forces are coming here... but the problem is these gangs are out of control."



Officials announced a truce the next day, pledging to compensate victims and prosecute the perpetrators. Many here doubt it will last, pointing to a long history of broken promises and failed ceasefires.



Khaled Alhalabi, another resident, said, "There are still attacks on Druze villages and areas. To be honest, when we fight for our community, we are fighting for Syria. We are not fighting for the Druze sect—this is our nation."



Resident Abu Tarek Zaaour said, "Why does this keep happening every now and then? It's as if there's no state or government in charge. They need to establish security checkpoints, especially in areas where there are tensions."



The unrest wasn't isolated. Just outside the capital, another clash left over a dozen dead, most of them Syrian security personnel. Israel later confirmed a drone strike, targeting what it called an extremist group preparing attacks on the Druze population.

The operation marks the first time Israel has directly struck HTS forces—the Islamic terrorist group that ousted dictator Bashar al-Assad—inside Syria. The move is seen as a warning as the militant HTS group attempts to expand its reach amid growing chaos.



Here in Syria's northeast, tensions are just as high. Kurds, Christians, Yezidis, and even Arab communities are united in rejecting HTS and any push to replace Assad with Abu Mohammad al-Julani. For now, this part of the country remains under Kurdish control, but locals say they're prepared to resist any takeover. That resistance could set the stage for future conflict.



The overthrow of the Assad regime last December left a power vacuum here, and Syria is becoming a patchwork of competing factions. Extremist groups like HTS are instituting harsh Islamic Sharia law in areas they control—often at the point of a gun. But with local communities resisting, and outside powers like Israel stepping in, the next phase of Syria's conflict may be even more volatile.

***Please sign up for CBN newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***