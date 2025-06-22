Iran's Fatal Error? How a 'Demonic Regime' Might Trigger End Times Prophecy

Smokes raises from a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Author and communications strategist Joel Rosenberg is praying for the “liberation of Iran,” encouraging Christians to join him in asking God to change the tides inside the Islamic Republic.

“I don’t want to just destroy or neutralize the Iranian threat,” he said. “I want to see this wicked, demonic regime fall.”

Rosenberg, a bestselling author and the founder of The Joshua Fund, a group that provides humanitarian aid, said the current conflict between Israel and Iran is unlike anything he’s seen in the region during his more than 11 years living in the Jewish state.

“I have never seen a war as intense,” he said. “This is the most consequential war that Israel has ever fought since the War of Independence, in which seven Arab countries were attacking.”

Rosenberg said Iran’s purported nuclear ambitions posed a dire threat to Israel and created a situation that necessitated Israel’s military response — a preemptive reaction many never thought would happen.

“Nobody outside the country thought that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had the courage to do it, the will to do it … to attack Iran’s nuclear program when no one else would, and the ballistic missile program, and try to take out all of Iran’s top military leadership,” he said. “Even if Bibi Netanyahu was crazy enough to do it, everybody — all of our enemies and many of our allies — thought that every American president would stop Netanyahu from doing it the way President Obama stopped Netanyahu from doing it, President Biden stopped Netanyahu from doing it, and, in the last few months, it looked like President Trump did not wanna see a military attack, but here we are.”

Rosenberg specifically detailed the “fatal error” he believes Iran made surrounding the deadly Oct. 7 attack, noting the history books will show clarity on what truly unfolded.

“We’re gonna realize … crystal clarity of hindsight is that the Iranian regime led by the wicked and probably demon-possessed leader of Iran, they [made a] fatal miscalculation by encouraging, authorizing Hamas to invade Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and encouraging Hezbollah to launch a massive missile attack against Israel on Oct. 8, 2023.”

While Rosenberg believes Iran wanted to use terror proxies to do its bidding and to attack Israel “from every angle” — including arming and funding the Houthis — he believes this plan failed.

“When the shooting stops and the smoke clears … you and I will be talking about the fact that Israel has emerged as the dominant and sole superpower of the entire region — that what happened was this fatal miscalculation by the Iranian regime,” Rosenberg said, noting he believes Hamas and Hezbollah will end up in “ruins.”

The Middle East, the author said, is being entirely “re-shaped,” and much of it stems from what he sees as Iranian miscalculations.

Rosenberg also went on to detail some of the prophetic events he believes could occur, particularly in relation to the attempted Gog and Magog battle prophesied in Ezekiel 38-39.

Ultimately, he said, there are “two scenarios” he could see unfolding.

The first, which he said is less likely, is a situation in which Iran (listed as Persia in the Ezekiel prophecies) will be humiliated by the past two years and will turn to Russia to ask for help. Rosenberg said he can’t necessarily see this taking place as Iran might not have much of a military after Israel is done, though it’s still possible they turn to Turkey, Russia, and others for support.

“The other scenario is that, what we’re heading into, is the first 11 verses of Ezekiel 38, where … Russia and Iran and all these countries have an alliance,” he said. “They’re preparing themself at one level in terms of growing closer, but Ezekiel 38, verse 11 is that Israel’s living securely in the land.”

He said this security could be created if Hamas and Hezbollah are destroyed, Iran is neutered, and the Assad regime in Syria is out of the picture (the latter of which has already happened). If peace emerges in this way, Israel could very well find itself in the conditions prophesied in those verses.

Of course, Rosenberg was careful with these potential situations, noting he doesn’t know the answer.

“I’m trying to help people understand the prophecy and then looking at, ‘Well, what does the data tell us?'” he said. “And there’s not a conclusion that you can draw at this moment.”