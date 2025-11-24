'Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer' Now Under Construction for Testimonies of Divine Intervention

Construction of a massive monument telling stories of answered prayers is now officially underway in England.

Richard Gamble has broken ground on the 168-foot-tall landmark that's set to be the largest Christian monument in the nation. And it could actually become the largest in the world because Christ the Redeemer, the iconic statue of Jesus in Rio de Janeiro, stands at 98 feet.

Gamble says "The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer" began as a vision God gave him of a giant infinity loop made of a million bricks. Each brick will link to a testimony of answered prayer.

While Christianity has been on the decline for years across the U.K., independent evangelical churches, including charismatic and Pentecostal groups, are the one segment of Christianity that is thriving.

“We live in a country where Christianity has been pretty much put on mute,” Gamble said in an interview at the Eternal Wall offices near the construction site. “To build something that big and unashamedly Christian, I don’t think anybody had the faith that it was going to happen.”

Each brick in the new wall will represent an answered prayer that guests can learn the story behind, just by scanning it with their phone.

After two decades of planning, this monument to God's faithfulness opens to the public in 2028.

LEARN MORE about the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer.

WATCH our report from 2023: