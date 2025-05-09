Clues About the First American Pope's Beliefs: 'You Have Called Me to Carry the Cross'

Pope Leo the Fourteenth has begun his official duties as the new head of the Catholic Church. And he has already made history as the first American ever elected pope.

Addressing Catholic cardinals, the new pontiff said, "You have called me to carry the cross and to be blessed."

The 69-year-old was greeted with a rousing cheer from St. Peter's Square Thursday, after cardinals broke tradition and selected Robert Prevost—born in Chicago and once a missionary to Peru.

In an interview with CBN's Faith Nation, Father Thomas Reese, senior analyst with Religion News Service, said Prevost's long ministry in Latin America helped shape his path to the papacy.

"Prevost was not the person we thought was going to be coming out on the balcony—so it was a big surprise," Reese said.

"The Latin American cardinals seemed to like him very much, so they look down on him as one of their own and not a gringo. Their decision was very much decisive in electing him as pope," he explained.

In 2023, Prevost was appointed to lead the Vatican's powerful office that cross-checks bishops worldwide. Now, as Pope Leo XIV, his priorities closely mirror those of Pope Francis, blending social concern with theological tradition.

"He will be totally in line with Pope Francis's concern about justice, peace, and protecting the environment," Reese said. "He's going to be very much concerned about the plight of migrants, of refugees, calling on people to pay attention to all the starving people in the world. And he's going to be very strong in speaking out for peace."

The new pope is also known for his strong pro-life stance. While serving as bishop in Peru, he opposed teaching gender ideology in schools, saying it "seeks to create genders that don't exist."

The historic election sparked reactions across the globe, including strong support from American Catholics.

"We're leaning towards someone with a perspective from other parts of the world," said Jen Fulwiler of Austin, Texas. "America certainly has a lot of power, and I thought they might not want that concentration of power. But from everything I've heard, they've chosen a good man who loves God and wants to do the right thing."

"To see the news was unexpected," added TJ Strazzeri, a New York resident. "I thought it was going to be a European or maybe someone else, but this is great news. He's young, he's 69, so hopefully he gives us some length and has a great run."

On Friday, Pope Leo celebrated his first public Mass inside the Sistine Chapel. A media address is scheduled for Monday.

His first possible foreign trip could come later this month to Turkey marking the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, a pivotal moment in early church history.